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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Full Scale of Reflecting Pool Fiasco Exposed

Despite several Americans facing the government's wrath over damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a report obtained by the Washington Post says basic steps were not followed to ensure success of $14.7 million remodel. "Investigators said some of the damage likely occurred because workers were still applying the coating just a day before the pool was refilled on June 4. The material required 72 hours to cure fully."

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 06:32 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/10/14

Status: user

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After a tumultuous summer of construction, peeling paint, vandalism claims and arrests, the Reflecting Pool is being refilled again. As of this morning, water was lapping into the partly filled navy blue basin while fencing still encircled the pool.

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-- The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 2:15 PM Â· Oct 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Fat Donnie ------

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-14 12:45 PM | Reply

Sh#tty construction is a Trump specialty.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-14 12:52 PM | Reply

No ----.

#3 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-14 01:14 PM | Reply

Well, probably that, too.

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-14 01:16 PM | Reply

Well, probably that, too.

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-14 01:16 PM | Reply

The rapidly decomposing sack of---------- was bested by algae.

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-14 06:45 PM | Reply

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