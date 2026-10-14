Full Scale of Reflecting Pool Fiasco Exposed

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Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Despite several Americans facing the government's wrath over damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a report obtained by the Washington Post says basic steps were not followed to ensure success of $14.7 million remodel. "Investigators said some of the damage likely occurred because workers were still applying the coating just a day before the pool was refilled on June 4. The material required 72 hours to cure fully."
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