"Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) is pressing Elon Musk to explain Ukraine's loss of military access to Starlink and expressing hope that Ukraine's restricted access to the space-based communications network was because of an error and not a deliberate decision.



Tillis called on Musk in a social media post to "please tell me these overnight disruptions to Starlink terminals in Ukraine were unintended " that @SpaceX is doing everything it can to fix a temporary glitch."



Tillis warned that "intentionally degrading Ukraine's ability to defend itself might be construed as aiding and abetting a mass murder," referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"Can you confirm that's not SpaceX's intent?" he added.



"Supporting Ukrainian sovereignty " or at the very least, allowing for it " should not be a gray area for the U.S. government or for American corporations. Can you clarify the SpaceX position?" Tillis posted on social platform X."



thehill.com



"The rupture between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over last week's diesel deal deepened Wednesday after an Elon Musk-owned satellite system used by Ukraine unexpectedly restricted service " undercutting Ukraine's fight against Russia.



A senior U.S. official said the Trump administration had nothing to do with the alleged Starlink service constraints. But Ukrainian officials remain suspicious.



The intrigue: Ukrainian officials think the restrictions were imposed intentionally by SpaceX to press Ukraine to accept Trump's demand not to attack Russian oil refineries.



Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski wrote to Musk on X on Wednesday:



"Hey, big man, are you playing politics with your products again? As your European customers, we are watching you."



In a post on X, Musk did not directly address the throttling of Starlink, but he did indirectly comment on which entity would have been responsible for the limitations imposed on Ukraine.



"Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS," he wrote."



''



" Zelensky's top advisers spoke with their White House counterparts Wednesday and asked whether there'd been a decision to shut down Starlink services and what could be done to fix the situation, two sources said.



Ukrainian officials made similar calls to the CIA and the Pentagon.



White House officials told the Ukrainians they don't have control over SpaceX, the sources said.



One of the sources said the Trump administration is going to reach out to SpaceX to figure out what happened.



The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment."



www.axios.com



;;



SO, the President of the Petty Mean Girls Assoc told the Czar of War Kegsbreath to make sure some Ukrainians died because the Pres of Ukraine didn't kowtow to his Orders to let Vlad win.



Including a 6 year old girl.



Trumpers must be SO proud, eh?

