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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Musk Limits Ukraine's Defenses Against Russia

New restrictions on the speed at which some of Ukraine's weapons can travel and stay connected to the Starlink internet network have disrupted Ukraine's battlefield "missions", President Volodymyr Zelensky's adviser has warned. S

Posted by Corky at 11:32 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/14

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Elon Musk's SpaceX restricted military Starlink without warning overnight as Russia pounded Kyiv, disrupting drone missions and leaving 600,000 Ukrainians in the dark. No billionaire should have this much power. Musk is punishing Zelenskyy because Ukraine's attack on Data Centers. What a POS!

[image or embed]

-- MadGreek (@madgreek2024.bsky.social) 1:57 PM Â· Oct 14, 2026

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"Beskrestnov said SpaceX's move "cannot be a coincidence and is related to the current political situation". The firm has not commented.

In Wednesday's post on Telegram, Beskrestnov said that SpaceX had "implemented overnight a speed limit on Starlink terminals" and this had already resulted in "the disruption of a number of missions".

"It comes as at least 600,000 people across Ukraine were left without electricity after deadly overnight Russian missile and drone strikes, Zelensky said. Pictures from Kyiv showed residents, some dressed in their pajamas, with bloodied faces.

He added that "critical" energy infrastructure had been hit in Kyiv and the capital region, and in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv " despite US President Donald Trump's claim on Sunday that an "energy ceasefire" was in place between Russia and Ukraine."

and

"Zelensky has said that the US threatened to restrict intelligence sharing if he did not sign up to Trump's energy ceasefire. On Tuesday, Trump denied that Washington was withholding intelligence."

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-14 03:49 PM | Reply

"Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) is pressing Elon Musk to explain Ukraine's loss of military access to Starlink and expressing hope that Ukraine's restricted access to the space-based communications network was because of an error and not a deliberate decision.

Tillis called on Musk in a social media post to "please tell me these overnight disruptions to Starlink terminals in Ukraine were unintended " that @SpaceX is doing everything it can to fix a temporary glitch."

Tillis warned that "intentionally degrading Ukraine's ability to defend itself might be construed as aiding and abetting a mass murder," referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Can you confirm that's not SpaceX's intent?" he added.

"Supporting Ukrainian sovereignty " or at the very least, allowing for it " should not be a gray area for the U.S. government or for American corporations. Can you clarify the SpaceX position?" Tillis posted on social platform X."

thehill.com

"The rupture between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over last week's diesel deal deepened Wednesday after an Elon Musk-owned satellite system used by Ukraine unexpectedly restricted service " undercutting Ukraine's fight against Russia.

A senior U.S. official said the Trump administration had nothing to do with the alleged Starlink service constraints. But Ukrainian officials remain suspicious.

The intrigue: Ukrainian officials think the restrictions were imposed intentionally by SpaceX to press Ukraine to accept Trump's demand not to attack Russian oil refineries.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski wrote to Musk on X on Wednesday:

"Hey, big man, are you playing politics with your products again? As your European customers, we are watching you."

In a post on X, Musk did not directly address the throttling of Starlink, but he did indirectly comment on which entity would have been responsible for the limitations imposed on Ukraine.

"Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS," he wrote."

''

" Zelensky's top advisers spoke with their White House counterparts Wednesday and asked whether there'd been a decision to shut down Starlink services and what could be done to fix the situation, two sources said.

Ukrainian officials made similar calls to the CIA and the Pentagon.

White House officials told the Ukrainians they don't have control over SpaceX, the sources said.

One of the sources said the Trump administration is going to reach out to SpaceX to figure out what happened.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment."

www.axios.com

;;

SO, the President of the Petty Mean Girls Assoc told the Czar of War Kegsbreath to make sure some Ukrainians died because the Pres of Ukraine didn't kowtow to his Orders to let Vlad win.

Including a 6 year old girl.

Trumpers must be SO proud, eh?

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-14 06:45 PM | Reply

Russia breaks the energy ceasefire and Putin's noxious butt ---- punishes Ukraine.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-14 07:11 PM | Reply

"MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly calling out Donald Trump in a new interview with Piers Morgan, accusing Trump of shutting down Starshield access and limiting Ukrainian drones to 100 miles per hour.

Meiselas breaks down Zelensky's allegations and Elon Musk's response pointing to Trump's control over Starshield, rather than Starlink."

www.youtube.com

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-14 07:39 PM | Reply

"Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Fedorov reports that Starlink has been restored to the previous setting so that it can be used for speed up to 160 kph (100 mph). In the last 24h the speed was throttled to 70 kph - 100 kph. Apparently, this "interference" has been corrected.

Starshield on the other hand, which was previously not limited, is seemingly yet throttled. Unlike Starlink this system is under control by the US DoD and ultimately the White House. This has been reiterated by Elon Musk. It confirms my assessment from the morning that the White House is responsible."

#5 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-14 08:29 PM | Reply

I would not be the least bit surprised if the next President nationalises all of Musk's and Bezos' assets. I'm not saying that should happen, but the climate is definitely ripe for that sort of thing.

#6 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-14 09:10 PM | Reply

#6

I hope it does happen... and that a stipend is left for his 14 children.

The money could pay for DOGE damage.

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-14 09:33 PM | Reply

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