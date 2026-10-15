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Thursday, October 15, 2026

Crime Stats Touted by Kash Patel Are Bolstered by Arrests Made by State and Local Agencies, Not FBI

An analysis of publicly available data from the Justice Department shows repeated claims made by the FBI director are false or misleading.

Posted by retort at 02:11 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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MS NOW analyzed Trump Justice Department data and found Kash Patel is making false statements about FBI crime stats. The FBI under Patel has brought thousands fewer criminal cases than previous administrations. The findings rebut Patel's claims that he has led a crackdown on violent crime.

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-- Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 1:31 PM Â· Oct 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Kash is a fraud and a weakling.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-15 03:03 PM | Reply

Figures

#2 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-15 06:07 PM | Reply

Kashapp Patel's job is to destroy the FBI and report to Putin.

Which he's been doing an incredible job of.

When he's awake from his benders long enough to do so.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-15 06:12 PM | Reply

It's all part of the "If you stop prosecuting, there is NO CRIME" crowd.

You know...the same group who wanted to stop that pesky testing for Covid, so there would be no cases.

#4 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-15 06:12 PM | Reply

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