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Thursday, October 15, 2026

On This Day: Mikhail Gorbachev Awarded Nobel Peace Prize

On Oct. 15, 1990, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Posted by lamplighter at 08:30 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/16

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15 October 1990. Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The prize committee cited his "leading role in the peace process which today characterizes important parts of the international community".

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-- Prof Frank McDonough (@fxmc1957.bsky.social) 4:24 AM Â· Oct 15, 2026

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In 1990, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Muscovites shrugged indifferently and even reacted with hostility over Gorbachev's award, noting the empty store shelves and warning he may face a popular uprising.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-15 06:26 PM | Reply

"Too much winning!! Someone tell Doonald Trump to eat Bill Johnson's bag of dicks." - Mikhail Gorbachev

#2 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-10-15 09:52 PM | Reply

@#2 ... "Too much winning!! ...

yeah.

Someone may want to enlighten Pres Trump of the deeds that should be performed in order to even be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Hint: for starters, maybe learn to spell it correctly when you post about it on social media?



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-15 11:07 PM | Reply

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