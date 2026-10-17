Diesel Deal Opens Way for More Russia-US Cooperation

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Trump is keen to lower US diesel prices ahead of November 3 US mid-term elections.



The deal, which required Trump to lift some US sanctions that he himself had imposed against Russia, was strongly criticised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European officials.



Dmitriev said the deal could serve as a model for further ones, and that Russia intended to continue its economic engagement with the US.



"It's not just about the diesel deal; there are many other opportunities for economic and investment cooperation with the US that benefit Russia, the United States, and global markets alike," he told reporters. ...