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Saturday, October 17, 2026

Diesel Deal Opens Way for More Russia-US Cooperation

A Russia-US deal on supplies of Russian diesel can pave the way for further economic cooperation between the two countries, Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow would overcome any sanctions-related difficulties to ensure the fuel was delivered.

Posted by LampLighter at 10:33 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/17

Status: user

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Bipartisan House group urges Trump to enforce Russia sanctions, scrap diesel deal politi.co/4sqkLqF

[image or embed]

-- Politico (@politico.com) 11:38 AM Â· Oct 15, 2026

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More from the article ...

... US President Donald Trump said last Friday that he and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had reached an agreement for Russia to release supplies of diesel to the US and global markets.

Trump is keen to lower US diesel prices ahead of November 3 US mid-term elections.

The deal, which required Trump to lift some US sanctions that he himself had imposed against Russia, was strongly criticised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European officials.

Dmitriev said the deal could serve as a model for further ones, and that Russia intended to continue its economic engagement with the US.

"It's not just about the diesel deal; there are many other opportunities for economic and investment cooperation with the US that benefit Russia, the United States, and global markets alike," he told reporters. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-16 02:00 PM | Reply

It really does feel odd, practically overnight discovering you're in a United States that has morphed into a Russian satellite state created by ... Republicans.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-16 03:05 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Why is the US cooperating with a nation that is providing military supplies to Iran that they are using to kill Americans with?

#3 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-16 05:09 PM | Reply

Update ...

Trump issues order to bypass Russian sanctions in bill named for late Lindsey Graham
www.politico.com

... The move allows Moscow to dodge harsh economic measures intended to pressure the Kremlin over the war in Ukraine and enables sale of Russian diesel.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday waiving key sanctions outlined in the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act, significantly dulling the tool Congress handed him to pressure Moscow to the negotiating table.

"I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act," Trump wrote in the order. "I have submitted to the Congress a certification that the issuance of such a waiver at this time is in the national interests of the United States."

Trump signed the bill into law last month, culminating a more than one-year-long effort spearheaded by the legislation's namesake, late Sen. Lindsey Graham, an ally of the president and Russia hawk who died in July.

Critics saw it as further evidence of Trump siding with Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 that has resulted in an estimated 1.4 million casualties. ...


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 01:25 PM | Reply

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