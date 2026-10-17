Diesel Deal Opens Way for More Russia-US Cooperation

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Saturday, October 17, 2026
A Russia-US deal on supplies of Russian diesel can pave the way for further economic cooperation between the two countries, Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow would overcome any sanctions-related difficulties to ensure the fuel was delivered.
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