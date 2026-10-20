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Tuesday, October 20, 2026

WSJ Obliterates Trump for Being 'Putin's Best Friend'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board laced into President Donald Trump over his recent "assistance" to Russia -- accusing him of sticking "a shiv in the back" of Lindsey Graham's legacy.

Posted by lamplighter at 07:33 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/20

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

WSJ Edit Page, tonight: "Mr. Trump is now Mr. Putin's best friend in the world, after perhaps China's Xi Jinping ... "Meanwhile, the evidence compounds that Mr. Trump wants Ukraine to surrender on Mr. Putin's terms." www.wsj.com/opinion/to-r ...

[image or embed]

-- Bill Grueskin (@bgrueskin.bsky.social) 9:04 PM Â· Oct 18, 2026

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More from the article ...

... "Mr. Trump offered no explanation beyond a statement that the issuance of such a waiver at this time is in the national interests of the United States,'" the editorial board wrote. "The opposite is true, and Mr. Trump is now Mr. [Vladimir] Putin's best friend in the world, after perhaps China's Xi Jinping."

The editorial board went on to argue that despite Trump's insistence that he merely wants an end to the war, "the evidence compounds that Mr. Trump wants Ukraine to surrender on Mr. Putin's terms."

"The Trump Administration still hasn't come clean on who ordered speed limits on SpaceX's Starshield satellite service that has compromised Ukraine air defenses and strikes on Russian positions in occupied Ukraine," the board wrote. "Reuters reported Friday that the order to throttle Starshield came from inside the White House.' Mr. Trump said Friday I don't know if it was anybody because it wasn't me and I don't think it was Elon Musk, the SpaceX CEO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that some restrictions on Starshield were still in place, so someone is ordering it. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 08:23 PM | Reply

fwiw...

StarLink - the civilian product Mr Musk offers.

StarShield - the government and military product Mr Musk offers.

To wit ...

SpaceX differentiates between Starlink and Starshield, but the services are intertwined (August 2025)
fedscoop.com

... By offering two versions of its satellite internet service, SpaceX has attempted to draw a sharp line between its civilian and defense businesses. But despite that delineation, the Starlink and Starshield services appear fundamentally connected. ...

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 08:26 PM | Reply

The disgusting orange pedo was fine with the bounties placed on American troops by Putin.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-19 08:30 PM | Reply

@#3

This?

Russian GRU Offered $200K Bounties' for Every Dead American: Report (2025)
www.newsweek.com

... Russia reportedly paid fighters linked to the Taliban $200,000 for every Western coalition soldier they killed in Afghanistan.

An investigation by the independent Russian news outlet The Insider and German newspaper Der Spiegel sheds light on alleged collaboration between Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, and the Taliban.

American soldiers, as well as troops from coalition and Afghan military forces, were also targeted, the investigation said. ...



#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 08:48 PM | Reply

The US is now officially a subservient Russian semi-satellite.

Make sure you congratulate a Republican.

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-20 08:51 AM | Reply

!) Trump psychologically identifies with dictators. It's another internal trick that he plays on himself in order to feel as if he is worthwhile.

2) Putin has promised Trump, or already paid him, some truly gargantuan bribe (s).

3) Yes, there is a Pee Tape, and probably things much worse than a Pee Tape, that Putin uses to blackmail Trump.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-20 09:05 AM | Reply

-Yes, there is a Pee Tape,

I sure hope so......

#7 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-20 09:17 AM | Reply

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