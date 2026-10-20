WSJ Obliterates Trump for Being 'Putin's Best Friend'

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The editorial board went on to argue that despite Trump's insistence that he merely wants an end to the war, "the evidence compounds that Mr. Trump wants Ukraine to surrender on Mr. Putin's terms."



"The Trump Administration still hasn't come clean on who ordered speed limits on SpaceX's Starshield satellite service that has compromised Ukraine air defenses and strikes on Russian positions in occupied Ukraine," the board wrote. "Reuters reported Friday that the order to throttle Starshield came from inside the White House.' Mr. Trump said Friday I don't know if it was anybody because it wasn't me and I don't think it was Elon Musk, the SpaceX CEO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that some restrictions on Starshield were still in place, so someone is ordering it. ...