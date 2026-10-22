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Thursday, October 22, 2026

All the President's Hotties

Donald Trump is 100 percent behind Jon Husted's behind.

Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 10:32 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Doc_Sarvis

Joined 2006/01/26
Visited 2026/10/22

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Jon Husted gave data centers $2.5 billion in out-of-control tax breaks; Ohioans got higher utility bills.

[image or embed]

-- Sherrod Brown (@sherrodbrownoh.bsky.social) 8:30 PM Â· Oct 20, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"There are some reasons to be president," Donald Trump mused at a rally in Georgia earlier this month. Take a wild guess what these might be. The cool armored car? Custody of the nuclear button? The opportunities for immense corruption? Wrong. The leader of the free world was referring to the joy of living in a house guarded by "big, strong, handsome soldiers." Under Joe Biden, soldiers were not allowed to be hot, because of woke. Even worse, some of them were girls."

Last night, Greenville,SC, at it again, in deep swoon - "Donald Trump Gushes Over Jon Husted's Body Again" (www.newsweek.com):
President Donald Trump has gushed over Republican Senator Jon Husted's body for a second time, saying he is a "pile of muscle."

Speaking on Tuesday at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump said: "I'm studying his body. I've never studied the body of a man before. It's not my thing. Nothing wrong with it, of course."

"But I looked at his ass, and then I looked at his legs. I said, 'His ass, s***, it's like"it's like a pile of muscle,'" Trump continued. "Then I looked at his legs, and I said, 'Man, his feet are big.' Then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand. He's like a piece of steel."


"And may every day be another wonderful secret."

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-21 06:46 AM | Reply

It's not Trump's proclivities that stick in my craw on this one: it's Republican hateful hypocrisy when it comes to expressed sexuality. (And I'm not including Trump's behaviors with his buddy Jeffrey Epstein - that would be, almost certainly, criminal activity.). I guess we have entered "Birds do it, bees do it/Even educated fleas [and MAGAts?] do it/Let's do it, let's fall in love" territory.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-21 07:05 AM | Reply

After persecuting gays for all of their sorry lives MAGA realizes that it elected a president who thinks male bodies are hot.

That's funny.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-21 10:07 AM | Reply

What will MAGA do the first time Trump admires a trans body?

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-21 10:08 AM | Reply

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-21 10:22 AM | Reply

#5
Frankentrumps! And just on time for Halloween!

#6 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-21 03:46 PM | Reply

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