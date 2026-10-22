All the President's Hotties

Speaking on Tuesday at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump said: "I'm studying his body. I've never studied the body of a man before. It's not my thing. Nothing wrong with it, of course."



"But I looked at his ass, and then I looked at his legs. I said, 'His ass, s***, it's like"it's like a pile of muscle,'" Trump continued. "Then I looked at his legs, and I said, 'Man, his feet are big.' Then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand. He's like a piece of steel."