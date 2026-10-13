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Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Nobel Prize for Economics Announced

The Nobel Prize for economics has been awarded to Robert E Hall and Michael Woodford, for their work on the "microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation".

Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 07:33 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Doc_Sarvis

Joined 2006/01/26
Visited 2026/10/13

Status: user

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Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford won the Nobel memorial prize in economics for their work on the microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilization.

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-- The Associated Press (@apnews.com) 6:12 AM Â· Oct 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

So much losing.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-12 06:40 AM | Reply

Hurry up and die, Fattard

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-12 02:24 PM | Reply

"Novo Nordisk will be slashing the price of Ozempic from more than $1,000 to $199. And the price of Wegovy from more than $1,300 to $199, a 578% difference."

Unparalleled genius unrecognized or monumental stupidity ignored?

We report, you decide.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-13 08:13 AM | Reply

Tax shelter for death industry

"Oh my the top tier of accomplishment recognition"

what
ever

#4 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-13 08:34 AM | Reply

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