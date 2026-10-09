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Friday, October 09, 2026

Mortgage Rates Rise for Seventh Straight Week, Squeezing Homebuyers

Mortgage rates rose for the seventh straight week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 10:30 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Doc_Sarvis

Joined 2006/01/26
Visited 2026/10/09

Status: user

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Mortgage rates climbed higher for the seventh week in a row, to 7.40%, driving the average long-term U.S. home loan rate to its highest level in nearly three years. One year ago, the average rate was 6.30%.

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-- The Denver Post (@denverpost.com) 2:06 PM Â· Oct 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Suboptimal.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-08 03:00 PM | Reply

It's all tied to the bond market.

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-08 08:37 PM | Reply

Captain Obvious enters the chat

#3 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-08 08:47 PM | Reply

Maybe you should ponder why the bond markets are acting the way they are.

#4 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-08 08:48 PM | Reply

Bond markets are reacting to the spending that has occurred in western countries since COVID.

#5 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-09 08:25 AM | Reply

Bond markets are reacting to the spending that has occurred in western countries since COVID.
#5 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Hahahaha!

I'm sure Trump starting a war with Iran and a trade war with the world isn't a factor.

It's all because of something Biden did.

Six years ago.

That's just now undergoing "price discovery."

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 10:53 AM | Reply

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