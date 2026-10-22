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Thursday, October 22, 2026

Tesla - SpaceX Merger Under Consideration

Elon Musk has said he is actively considering merging Tesla and SpaceX, his two biggest companies.

Posted by sitzkrieg at 12:32 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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sitzkrieg

Joined 2010/10/19
Visited 2026/10/21

Status: user

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Elon Musk became a trillionaire again on Wednesday morning after bullish SpaceX earnings and the confirmed potential for a SpaceX-Tesla merger pushed both stocks up.

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-- Forbes (@forbes.com) 10:50 AM Â· Oct 21, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Because SpaceX acquiring Tesla would count as "a change in control", and in a change of control, the operational goals of Musk's stock compensation package (which he just passed, knowing that the acquisition was possible) - things like 20 million vehicles, 1 million Optimus robots, or 1 million robotaxis in commercial operation - get dropped. [electrek.co] Only the $TSLA market cap requirement - just over $500/share - is required for him to get his first tranche. And he can basically force whatever offer he wants to be made for $TSLA to ensure he gets it."

#1 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-21 10:21 AM | Reply

This modern day reimagining of Gil Scott-Heron's classic 'Whitey On the Moon' poem really say it all.

Elon's Car Can Fly

#2 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-21 10:37 AM | Reply

The original.

Gil Scott-Heron - Whitey On the Moon (Official Audio)

#3 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-21 10:38 AM | Reply

a couple months ago elon said this wasn't going to happen. Which meant it's definitely going to happen.

#4 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-22 01:05 PM | Reply

elon said

He's a criminal grifter.

His word is meaningless.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-22 01:15 PM | Reply

But he made a mostly hollow shell of a car do a kick flip. Pretty sweet.

#6 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-22 01:42 PM | Reply

Elon Musk is going to combine his two failing businesses and have them be subsidized by tax payers?

Brilliant.

Anything but giving Americans healthcare.

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-22 01:48 PM | Reply

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