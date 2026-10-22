Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, October 22, 2026

US Preparing to Issue Ordered Departure from Gulf Embassies

The US State Department is preparing to issue an ordered departure of some personnel and family members from US embassies across the Gulf region, three US officials said on Wednesday.

Posted by lamplighter at 04:30 PM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/22

Status: user

MORE STORIES

US Preparing to Issue Ordered Departure from Gulf Embassies (13 comments) ...

Bahrain Evac Leaves Navy Families Facing Trauma and Costs (3 comments) ...

4 Top Pollsters on What the Polls Are Really Saying (12 comments) ...

27yo man credited for saving kids in runaway school bus (4 comments) ...

Meet the Researchers Leaving US Due to Trump's Funding Cuts (5 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

EXCLUSIVE: EXCLUSIVE US preparing to issue ordered departure of some personnel from Gulf embassies, say US officials reut.rs/4siRwpl

[image or embed]

-- Reuters (@reuters.com) 3:10 PM Â· Oct 21, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... Two of the US officials said the ordered departures would potentially involve the evacuation of all personnel and their families from the US Mission to Saudi Arabia. ...

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-21 03:33 PM | Reply

Organized retreats, as opposed to disorganized routs.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-21 03:42 PM | Reply

"Remain calm! All is well!"
youtu.be

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-21 05:24 PM | Reply

Can we bring this to the front page and re-title it? Trump has been conned/blackmailed/bamboozled yet again by Epstein Inc. into preemptively attacking Iran.

#4 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-21 05:27 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

This is why Hegseth paid a surprise visit to Netanyahu last week.

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-21 05:32 PM | Reply

This time start with their land convoys, that are reported to be congested. If that doesn't work, start taking out their dams, bridges, power and fresh water resources.

#6 | Posted by willowby at 2026-10-21 10:18 PM | Reply

Do we have a newfound respect for others sovereignty or are we preparing to escalate?

#7 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-21 10:26 PM | Reply

If they hit fresh water supplies Iran could attack US assets in Europe.

It's also a huge War Crime to destroy water Infrastructure.

Is Trump that Stupid?

#8 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-21 11:58 PM | Reply

This time start with their land convoys, that are reported to be congested. If that doesn't work, start taking out their dams, bridges, power and fresh water resources.

If this is done, Iran will undoubtedly attack oil "production" infrastructure rather than just oil "storage" or "transit" infrastructure. Oil production will plummet and whether or not the Strait of Hormuz is navigable will become irrelevant; there will be no oil to put into tankers to transit the strait! Oil production in ME will be set back years.

#9 | Posted by FedUpWithPols at 2026-10-22 09:31 AM | Reply

As soon as the mid terms are over, Krasnov is going to resume attacks on Iran and will be committing war crimes by targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Nuttyahoo is desperate to continue this war and is growing tired of waiting for the mid terms to be over.

Is Trump that Stupid?

He was stupid enough to rip up the nuclear deal that was working and start the war with Iran.

Right now his biggest fear is the Epstein files being released and him being exposed as raping children and is desperate to keep that out of the news.

#10 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-22 09:56 AM | Reply


U.S. ordering some government staff to depart Saudi Arabia, reducing military footprint in Middle East
www.cbsnews.com

... The U.S. military has also been quietly reducing its footprint at posts in the Middle East due to ongoing regional threats from the Houthis and direct threats from Iran, a U.S. official and a senior U.S. military official told CBS News on Wednesday.

The State Department "issued an ordered departure for non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only," spokesperson Tommy Pigott wrote in a Wednesday X post, pushing back on a report that orders could apply to other Gulf states.

CBS News has learned several other embassies adjusted their staffing under "restricted operations" status, but have not gone on ordered departure, which involves the mandatory evacuation of designated diplomatic staff and accompanying family due to security risks. ...


#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-22 02:23 PM | Reply

Embassy staff is being removed because the Houthis and the Iranians, thanks to their Chinese and Russian technology and intel, have the munitions and guidance systems to drop long-range drones right down the air shafts of our embassies in numerous Middle Eastern countries, and they can do it today...

#12 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-22 05:27 PM | Reply

Cut N Run.

That's how Republicans deal with terrorists.

#13 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-22 05:30 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort