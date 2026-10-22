US Preparing to Issue Ordered Departure from Gulf Embassies

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Thursday, October 22, 2026
The US State Department is preparing to issue an ordered departure of some personnel and family members from US embassies across the Gulf region, three US officials said on Wednesday.
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