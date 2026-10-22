US Preparing to Issue Ordered Departure from Gulf Embassies

As soon as the mid terms are over, Krasnov is going to resume attacks on Iran and will be committing war crimes by targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.



Nuttyahoo is desperate to continue this war and is growing tired of waiting for the mid terms to be over.



Is Trump that Stupid?



He was stupid enough to rip up the nuclear deal that was working and start the war with Iran.



Right now his biggest fear is the Epstein files being released and him being exposed as raping children and is desperate to keep that out of the news.