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Friday, October 23, 2026

Judge Orders Trump Deposition in His BBC Defamation Case

A federal judge on Thursday ordered President Donald Trump to sit for a deposition in his $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC by Dec. 11.

Posted by Corky at 11:30 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/22

Status: user

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In Trump's defamation lawsuit against the BBC, the BBC is playing hardball: subpoenaing fmr Special Counsel, Jack Smith, for his depo. Meanwhile, the court demands Trump explain why he is avoiding his own depo. Why it's likely Trump will drop the case to avoid his depo: youtu.be/QD6uqvNNd-k? ...

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-- Katie Phang (@katiephang.bsky.social) 2:19 PM Â· Oct 20, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

He's likely to lose on keeping Jack Smith from testifying, too.

What a Lewzer!

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-22 12:22 PM | Reply

Putting money on him not showing.

Stupid ass coward.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-22 01:22 PM | Reply

This is just about the stage in his suits where cosplay tough guy Donnie Gotnuttin calls it quits.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-22 02:35 PM | Reply

I find it funny judges still think they can tell Trump what to do.

What are they gonna do when he refuses?

What is anybody gonna do about Donald Trump?

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-22 02:41 PM | Reply

What are they gonna do when he refuses?

Dismiss the frivolous $10 billion dollar lawsuit with prejudice.

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-23 12:59 PM | Reply

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