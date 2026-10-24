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Saturday, October 24, 2026

Ebro Ahmed, 27, Credited for Saving Kids in Runaway School Bus

A Minnesota man is opening up after he saved nearly 20 children when their school bus driver suffered a medical emergency. "I really felt like it was my duty," Ebro Ahmed, 27, told ABC News. "Also, too, it's kids we're talking about, you know. Even if I were to die, it would still be worth it."

Posted by LampLighter at 03:33 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/24

Status: user

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MINNESOTA: "I don't think about myself. The youth are the most innocent. Anything you can do to save them is worth it." Endless stories attack the MN Somali-American community-- but Ebro Ahmedsaves a bus full of kids and stories mostly leave out that he's Somali?

[image or embed]

-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 8:49 AM Â· Oct 22, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Surveillance video, released by convenience store Ya Bricks Snacks and Tobacco, captured the scene on Monday. Ahmed, who was standing outside the store, said he noticed a school bus driving by with the door wide open.

When he looked inside the bus, Ahmed said he saw the driver having what looked to be a seizure. He said this prompted him to sprint toward the bus, jump inside and then pull the emergency brake, seconds before anything happened.

"Some [kids] were screaming. Some [were] calm. These two girls on the front really did help me a lot. I threw my phone and my glasses at one of them and I told her to hold it," Ahmed recalled of the chaotic situation at the time.

Ahmed also credited the long-running TV drama "Grey's Anatomy" for helping him stay calm in the heightened situation.

"[The show teaches] you about what to do in situations that you never could see yourself in," Ahmed said. "So it's just something like, you know, some tips and tricks that you could use for the rest of your life." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-22 02:26 PM | Reply

"really felt like it was my duty," Ebro Ahmed, 27, told ABC News."

Who cares? The real concern is did he disavow the Muslim Brotherhood yet?

#2 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-22 02:56 PM | Reply

As the meme says:

When you do something good in America, you're a "Minnesota man."
But had this guy had committed a crime, he'd be a "Somali man."

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-22 03:09 PM | Reply

"The real concern is did he disavow the Muslim Brotherhood yet?"

If he's Islamic swine, the answer is no.

#4 | Posted by willowby at 2026-10-22 04:29 PM | Reply

Willowy was arrested after molesting his niece while she was playing with dolls.

He also molested the dolls.

#5 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-22 07:35 PM | Reply | Funny: 2

What's sad is Willowby's Islamophobia.

What a loser.

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-22 07:40 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

@#2,4,5

Curious the attempted deflection away from the thread topic.

Why?

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-22 08:46 PM | Reply

#2 is irony/sarcasm
#4 is a closeted MAGAT homosexual clown

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-23 12:55 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Willowy was arrested after molesting his niece while she was playing with dolls.
He also molested the dolls.

#5 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-22 07:35 PM | Reply | Flag:

Strange fetish you came up with. Have you seen anyone about these tendencies?

#9 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-23 11:08 AM | Reply

If he's Islamic swine, the answer is no.
#4 | Posted by willowby

And your real loyalty is to China.
We can tell from your slanty eyes.

#10 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-23 01:01 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

#6

Not sad at all. Most normal people have an aversion to a religious cult invented by a pedophile. Sad you don't.

#11 | Posted by willowby at 2026-10-24 01:35 AM | Reply

@#11 ... Most normal people have an aversion to a religious cult invented by a pedophile. ...

MAGA?

#12 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-24 01:37 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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