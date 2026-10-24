Ebro Ahmed, 27, Credited for Saving Kids in Runaway School Bus

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When he looked inside the bus, Ahmed said he saw the driver having what looked to be a seizure. He said this prompted him to sprint toward the bus, jump inside and then pull the emergency brake, seconds before anything happened.



"Some [kids] were screaming. Some [were] calm. These two girls on the front really did help me a lot. I threw my phone and my glasses at one of them and I told her to hold it," Ahmed recalled of the chaotic situation at the time.



Ahmed also credited the long-running TV drama "Grey's Anatomy" for helping him stay calm in the heightened situation.



"[The show teaches] you about what to do in situations that you never could see yourself in," Ahmed said. "So it's just something like, you know, some tips and tricks that you could use for the rest of your life." ...