Ebro Ahmed, 27, Credited for Saving Kids in Runaway School Bus

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Saturday, October 24, 2026
A Minnesota man is opening up after he saved nearly 20 children when their school bus driver suffered a medical emergency. "I really felt like it was my duty," Ebro Ahmed, 27, told ABC News. "Also, too, it's kids we're talking about, you know. Even if I were to die, it would still be worth it."
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