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Friday, October 23, 2026

82-year-old Virginia State Democratic Senator Indicted on Drug Charges

A Virginia grand jury has indicted Democratic state Sen. L. Louise Lucas and six others, including members of her family, on charges that she engaged in a racketeering conspiracy to sell marijuana and launder the proceeds.

Posted by subliberal at 05:31 PM | 20 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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subliberal

Joined 2026/08/25
Visited 2026/10/23

Status: user

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Statement from Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas: "I will not be intimidated. I will not be bullied. And I will not back down."

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-- Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) 11:07 AM Â· Oct 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More trump lawfare hogwash.

#1 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-23 08:16 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

And just for the record:

Virginia legalized personal possession and home cultivation of recreational marijuana on July 1, 2021.

#2 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-23 08:20 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Of course Boaz is cheering the arrest of a Black woman for doing something completely legal where she lives.

#3 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-23 09:08 AM | Reply

Virginia legalized personal possession and home cultivation of recreational marijuana on July 1, 2021.

Did they legalize laundering?

#4 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-10-23 09:51 AM | Reply

#3,

If it was legal, she wouldnt be under indictment, correct?

#5 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-10-23 09:52 AM | Reply

By Trump's DOJ? You must be joking.

#6 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-23 09:59 AM | Reply

Money laundering and racketeering for the win!

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-23 11:12 AM | Reply

Boaz is just a fool who has been hornswoggled by the ruling elite into perpetuating their power whilst believing he is participating in an ongoing revivalist political revolution. He is nothing more than a modern serf given freedom to shout at the clouds while picking institutional cotton for the Man.

#8 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-23 11:15 AM | Reply

Wow nerf, that was pretty good.

#9 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-10-23 11:57 AM | Reply

Money laundering and racketeering for the win!

#7 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

How dare they infringe on Trumpy's money making schemes!

Only Trumpy can launder money and racketeer with impunity. Everyone, even Virginians, should know that by now.

#10 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-23 12:33 PM | Reply

"illegal amounts of marijuana"

Dumb to have laws like this. It should either be legal, or not.

#11 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-23 01:23 PM | Reply

" Dumb to have laws like this. It should either be legal, or not."

Agreed.

It's like selling a six-pack, while arresting the beer truck driver.

#12 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-23 01:25 PM | Reply

The Justice Department alleged that Lucas "failed to report the interest obtained in this entity on her required Statement of Economic Interests forms" as a legislator.

Oh a paperwork crime.

Republicans looooooove sending people to camps for not having their papers in order.

#13 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-23 01:26 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

" The Justice Department alleged that Lucas "failed to report the interest obtained in this entity on her required Statement of Economic Interests forms" as a legislator."

IOW, it's okay for Clearance Thomas, but not for YOU.

#14 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-23 01:29 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

It's like selling a six-pack, while arresting the beer truck driver.

#12 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-23 01:25 PM | Reply | Flag:

An Alaskan bush pilot was arrested and his plane seized for taking a person with groceries back to their home with a six-pack in the bags. Apparently it's a dry village.

The case is to be heard by SCOTUS. if it hasn't already.

But these are white people.

#15 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-23 01:30 PM | Reply

BO-@ss the backwoods country bumpkin be re-tortin' them FAUX NEWS talkin' point REAL GOOD FO SHO.

Hey boy, how 'bout washing my Rivian and then makin' me a sweet tea with vodka. And make it snappy, boy.

#16 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-23 04:39 PM | Reply

Black 82-year-old Virginia State Democratic Senator Indicted on Drug Charges

#17 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-23 05:54 PM | Reply

What a shock.
They go after an elderly black woman. That they just happen to have a political beef with.
Perfectly on-brand for these closet Klan members.

#18 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-23 05:56 PM | Reply

#17 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-23 05:54 PM | Reply | Flag: WHITE racist dumbass.

#19 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-23 06:43 PM | Reply

#8

Hornswoggled

heee hee... Nice!

..Drink!

#20 | Posted by South_American at 2026-10-23 08:17 PM | Reply

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