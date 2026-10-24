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Saturday, October 24, 2026

Ken and Angela Paxton Invested $600,000 in a Convicted Fraudster's Business

The blind trust's investment in Wildcatter offers a new, unreported look at the attorney general's financial ties with the very type of business executives whose prosecutions he typically celebrates.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/24

Status: user

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ProPublica: Ken Paxton says he's tough on crime. His trust invested $600,000 in a convicted fraudster's company. "The blind trust's investment in Wildcatter offers a new, unreported look at the attorney general's financial ties with ... executives whose prosecutions he typically celebrates."

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-- Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 6:05 PM Â· Oct 23, 2026

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"Sen. Angela Paxton"

Ken's wife. She's on television here urging Texans to vote for her thieving, adulterous, lying husband because---Well, you know---Republicans should all be one big family.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-24 09:45 AM | Reply

Convicted fraudsters are the Superstars of the Republican party these days... they are Pardon Kings.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-24 02:52 PM | Reply

Republicans should all be one big family.
#1 | Posted by Zed

This is actually quite the tell.

Republicans don't believe in the Meritocracy.
Republicans believe in Nepotism.

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-24 03:08 PM | Reply

Probably use tax payer money to do it as well.

#4 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-10-24 03:13 PM | Reply

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