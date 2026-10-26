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Monday, October 26, 2026

Bolsonaro Refuses to Concede After Getting Beaten in Brazil's Election

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro said on Sunday he would not concede defeat to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who secured a fourth non-consecutive term ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:33 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/26

Status: user

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After a stunning election victory for President Luiz InÃ¡cio Lula da Silva in Brazil, U.S. right-wingers are falling back on an old favorite: baseless claims that the contest was rigged. www.ms.now/news/flavio- ...

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-- Brandy Zadrozny (@brandyzadrozny.bsky.social) 12:23 PM Â· Oct 26, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Paul Krugman notes Lula won by 3 percentage points, twice Donald Trump's margin in 2024.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-26 09:07 AM | Reply

81 years later and Hitler still hasn't verbally conceded that he lost.

#2 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-26 09:39 AM | Reply

-twice Donald Trump's margin in 2024

And yet, stinky is still your President.

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-26 11:01 AM | Reply

The fuck he is, you gutless retard.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-26 11:12 AM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

Bolsonaro also requested a two hour extension in the southern precincts.

He said heavy rains kept voters away.

Lula said busses were not reliable in Northern precincts.

Lula also had the Meta platform stop working.

Bolsonaro has no Honor or Character.

Just like Lewser.

#5 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-26 11:18 AM | Reply

81 years later and Hitler still hasn't verbally conceded that he lost.

#2 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-26 09:39 AM | Reply | Flag:

Eating cyanide is good enough.

#6 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-26 11:49 AM | Reply

"And yet, stinky is still your President."

To the horror of middle school girls everywhere. Trump's favorite demographic.

#7 | Posted by dibblda at 2026-10-26 03:27 PM | Reply

Unless Bolsanaro has the forces to overturn the election, who gives a f..k what he does!!!

#8 | Posted by FedUpWithPols at 2026-10-26 04:34 PM | Reply

And yet, stinky (Trump) is still your President.

#3 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

The man has never fulfilled that role.

If you want to be it you have to do it.

#9 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-26 04:56 PM | Reply

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