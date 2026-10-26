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Monday, October 26, 2026

Lula Beats Bolsonaro in Brazil

Brazil's President Luiz InÃ¡cio Lula da Silva, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, was reelected Sunday ...

Posted by retort at 10:52 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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WOOOHOOOO! Serbia, now Brazil. Next? USA and Israel!

[image or embed]

-- Allison Gill (@muellershewrote.com) 8:07 PM Â· Oct 25, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Fake election...

#1 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-26 10:58 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

+Bolsonaro .wanted to nullify the votes; hmmm.......reminds me of another wannabe Dicktator.
..
.
.
.
..

#2 | Posted by danni at 2026-10-26 10:59 AM | Reply

^ is that braille?

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-26 11:27 AM | Reply

@#2 ... reminds me of another wannabe Dicktator ...

Also of Mr Bolsonaro Sr., who is currently serving time for his efforts.


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 11:32 AM | Reply

#1 | Posted by lfthndthrds

I win = real. You win = fake. It's the MAGA way.

#5 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-26 12:00 PM | Reply

Leftyturd is so bummed!

This must be good news for democracy.

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-26 12:09 PM | Reply

Fake election...
#1 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-26 10:58 AM

"Fake opinion", rather.

Bolsinaro uses "impossible".

#7 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-10-26 12:14 PM | Reply

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