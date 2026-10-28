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Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Lisa Murkowski Endorses Democrat in Alaska Governor's Race

Sen. Lisa Murkowski crossed party lines to endorse Alaskan Democrat Governor candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins saying that it is time for change.

Posted by retort at 10:38 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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NEW: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska just endorsed Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins for governor -- crossing party lines in the final week ahead of Election Day.[image or embed]

-- Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 11:15 PM Â· Oct 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Alaska needs to go Blue before Trump sells it back to Russia for a few (personal) billion.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-28 10:54 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

This will piss butt baby off yugely.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-28 11:00 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

I'm not surprised, Murkowski always seemed to be a decent Senator.

#3 | Posted by danni at 2026-10-28 12:49 PM | Reply

Until it came time to vote.

Then she was just a hold out until Trump sweetened her slice of the pie.

Same with Susan Collins. Always

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-28 01:50 PM | Reply

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