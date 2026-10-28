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Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Trump Considers Lifting Even More Russian Sanctions

President Donald Trump's administration is weighing lifting more sanctions on Russia, this time on a multi-billion account that U.S. officials have described as Russian President Vladimir Putin's "slush fund."

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:31 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/29

Status: user

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Shameful. Congress should pass a revised version of the Russia sanctions bill with no Presidential waiver authority.

[image or embed]

-- Kori Schake (@kschake.bsky.social) 3:59 PM Â· Oct 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

And this is news how?

He is actually working on behalf of Russia to defeat Ukraine.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-28 11:10 AM | Reply

The fat rapist with gay dementia and a Putin-gaped ass shanks Ukraine once again.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-28 11:43 AM | Reply

Obligatory.

uploads.disquscdn.com

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-28 12:44 PM | Reply

Has Puton been invited to address a joint session of Congress to memorialize the status of the US as a Russian satellite?

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-28 01:03 PM | Reply

Make that Putin

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-28 01:10 PM | Reply

Re 4

My first thought is that's silly. That could never happen.

My second thought is, oh crap! That's not silly at all. Because.. No matter how low you can imagine Trumpy going he can imagine going lower.

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-28 01:12 PM | Reply

Make that Putin

#5 | POSTED BY DOC_SARVIS

Make that Pootin

#7 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-28 01:15 PM | Reply

treason.

#8 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-28 11:54 PM | Reply

He is actually working on behalf of Russia to defeat Ukraine.

#1 | Posted by Nixon

he's also helping arm Iran by helping Russia.

#9 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-29 12:01 AM | Reply

@#1 ... He is actually working on behalf of Russia to defeat Ukraine. ...

Agreed. That seems to be becoming more and more obvious with each passing month.

@#9 ... he's also helping arm Iran by helping Russia. ...

Again, agreed.

Pres Trump seems to be actively helping Pres Putin to finance Iran's killing of American military and destroy American military installations in the Middle East.

#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-29 12:32 AM | Reply

The fat orange chomo answers to the Kremlin.

#11 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-29 12:33 AM | Reply

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