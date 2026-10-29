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Thursday, October 29, 2026

How Trump Unwittingly Boosted Green Energy

Michael Sonnenfeldt: While Mr. Trump has been able to use his grip on domestic policy to undermine E.V.s, his foreign policy choices have done the opposite.

Posted by South_American at 10:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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South_American

Joined 2005/09/09
Visited 2026/10/29

Status: user

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Unintended consequences: although Trump is doing everything he can to boost fossil fuels and stymie climate action, the impact of his tariffs, illegal war, and other actions is speeding the global energy transition. @nytopinion.nytimes.com

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-- Ross Macfarlane (@rossmacfarlane.bsky.social) 12:34 AM Â· Oct 27, 2026

Unintended consequences: although Trump is doing everything he can to boost fossil fuels and stymie climate action, the impact of his tariffs, illegal war, and other actions is speeding the global energy transition. @nytopinion.nytimes.com

[image or embed]

-- Ross Macfarlane (@rossmacfarlane.bsky.social) 12:34 AM Â· Oct 27, 2026

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#1 | Posted by South_American at 2026-10-28 10:25 PM | Reply

This will possibly be trump's only positive legacy, and it is not even what he wants in any way.

#2 | Posted by bus_driver at 2026-10-30 12:30 AM | Reply

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