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Friday, October 30, 2026

Trump Moves Natalie Into Ultra-private White House Hideaway

The New York Times article describes Trump's private dining room, which is located just off the Oval Office at the White House, where he watches television and makes phone calls.

Posted by qcp at 09:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/30

Status: user

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Natalie Harp and her 'human printer' operation have taken over Trump's private dining room

[image or embed]

-- The Independent (@the-independent.com) 9:42 AM Â· Oct 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Under the "ballroom"?

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-29 10:43 AM | Reply

The love shack is a little old place where
We can get together
Love shack baby
A love shack baby
Love shack, baby love shack
Love shack, baby love shack
Love shack, baby love shack (oh baby that's where it's at)
Love shack, baby love shack (baby that's where it's at)

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-29 10:48 AM | Reply

Trump brought his financial sociopathy into the White House. It was always too much to ask that he not bring his sexual sociopathy into the White House.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-29 11:06 AM | Reply

Oh my.

#4 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-29 01:52 PM | Reply

Is that the private room just off the Oval Office where Clinton and Lewinsky would sneak off to?

I wonder if Trump had someone come in and micturate in that valued space.

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-30 09:19 AM | Reply

... The publication says most of the space in the dining room is taken up by "printed-out news articles and documents," presumably Harp's handiwork. ...

So, she has created a "safe space" for Pres Trump?

A space that Pres Trump can retreat to when reality starts to intrude into his alternative reality space?

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-30 02:29 PM | Reply

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