Trump Moves Natalie Into Ultra-private White House Hideaway

|
Friday, October 30, 2026
The New York Times article describes Trump's private dining room, which is located just off the Oval Office at the White House, where he watches television and makes phone calls.
|
More
Alternate links: Google News | Twitter
Comments
Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.
Home |
Breaking News |
Comments |
User Blogs |
Stats |
Back Page |
RSS Feed |
RSS Spec |
DMCA Compliance |
Privacy
Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy