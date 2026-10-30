Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, October 30, 2026

Prominent Republican Donor Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Ponzi Scheme

A prominent Georgia Republican and Newnan businessman has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for a wire fraud charge connected with a massive Ponzi scheme, prosecutors say.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 05:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/30

Status: user

MORE STORIES

US Army Starts Practicing Digging Mass Battlefield Graves (4 comments) ...

Prominent Republican Donor Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Ponzi Scheme (4 comments) ...

Ken Paxton's Alleged Mistress is Registered as a Democrat (4 comments) ...

Man Invokes Jonestown At Bloated Rapist’s Klan Rally (2 comments) ...

Pedo 47 Superfan Arrested For CSAM (1 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

A high-profile Georgia Republican who ran a massive Ponzi loan scheme that brought losses of more than $76 million to more than 300 investors was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Monday, according to federal prosecutors.

[image or embed]

-- The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 9:30 PM Â· Oct 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

How big a bribe will it take for this turd to get a pardon from the 300 lb sack of----------?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-30 01:37 AM | Reply

"This oligarch diverted at least $5 million of investor funds for his own personal benefit. Edwin Brant Frost IV spent investor funds on extravagant personal items, including:

a $230,000 vacation home rental in Maine;
more than $140,000 in jewelry purchases;
a $20,800 Patek Philippe watch;
over $335,000 paid to a rare coin dealer;
more than $2 million in credit card payments; and
more than $570,000 in political contributions."

Source: Bernie Madoff Lite

Please pass the mustard.

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-10-30 02:02 AM | Reply

Where's my taste? My beak needs wetting.
~ Don The Con

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-30 05:12 AM | Reply

We got a thousand points of light
For the homeless man
We got a kinder, gentler machine gun hand
We've got department stores and toilet paper
Got styrofoam boxes for the ozone layer
Got a man of the people says keep hope alive
Got fuel to burn, got roads to drive

[Chorus]
Keep on rockin' in the free world
Keep on rockin' in the free world
Keep on rockin' in the free world
Keep on rockin' in the free world

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-30 06:19 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort