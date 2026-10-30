Prominent Republican Donor Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Ponzi Scheme

"This oligarch diverted at least $5 million of investor funds for his own personal benefit. Edwin Brant Frost IV spent investor funds on extravagant personal items, including:



a $230,000 vacation home rental in Maine;

more than $140,000 in jewelry purchases;

a $20,800 Patek Philippe watch;

over $335,000 paid to a rare coin dealer;

more than $2 million in credit card payments; and

more than $570,000 in political contributions."



Source: Bernie Madoff Lite



Please pass the mustard.

