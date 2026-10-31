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Saturday, October 31, 2026

Amazon puts a Camera in its Echo Studio so Alexa can See

Amazon has put a camera in its Echo Studio speaker so that Alexa can see what is in front of it.

Posted by LampLighter at 10:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/31

Status: user

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Amazon Really Put a Camera in Its New Screenless Echo Studio Speaker https://gizmodo.com/echo-studio-with-home-camera-hands-on-2000831291

[image or embed]

-- Gizmodo (@gizmodo.com) 8:00 AM Â· Oct 28, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The camera speaker ships today for $249.99. Hold up a board game box and Alexa can explain the rules, or show it a box of cereal and it can help you reorder it, according to Amazon. Owners can also check in on the room from the Alexa app while they are away. The Echo Studio without a camera stays on sale at $219.99. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-31 12:40 AM | Reply

And what will Amazon's AI do with the video the camera records?

Who might it be shared with?

Will the video be able to be taken and used in court proceedings?

Is Amazon just extending the Flock's Big Surveillance goals into the home?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-31 12:43 AM | Reply

Is there no duct tape?

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-31 11:54 AM | Reply

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