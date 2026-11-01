One of Russia's Last Independent Newspapers Shuts Down

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"The Russian authorities and the Russian security services have forced our editorial team to cease its operations."



Novaya Gazeta was established in 1993. Its co-founder, Dmitri Muratov, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 for defending press freedom.



Muratov was once attacked with acid paint thrown on his face and nearly lost his sight. The attackers were released by authorities.



Six of its journalists have been murdered. Others have been imprisoned, had their homes raided and were beaten by security forces.



Since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the publication has been under intense pressure from the government amid a larger crackdown of independent reporting in Russia.



"The information space in Russia has disappeared," editor in chief Sokolov told CNN. "People do not know, and have no way of finding out, even what is happening in the neighboring street, because the sources of news available to them are either stories about a Russia that does not exist or propaganda promoting the way of thinking the ruling elite wants to impose on the public."



Sokolov said his team has been able to work while "encircled by the security services" for five years.



"Now it's over," the newspaper said in the statement. "We have found ourselves in a 'kill zone.'" ...