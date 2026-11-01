Judge dismisses Lawsuit to Block Certification of Alaska Senate Race

"Peltola's campaign hailed the ruling. "No sham investigation or baseless lawsuit from a weaponized Department of Justice is going to stop Alaskans from electing Mary on Nov. 3 so she can lower costs for Alaska's working families," the campaign said in a statement, alluding to a federal probe disclosed after President Donald Trump said last week that he wanted Peltola prosecuted for the scheme.



Attorneys for the state did not immediately return messages seeking comment."



;;



No Rigging Allowed!