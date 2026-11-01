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Sunday, November 01, 2026

Judge dismisses Lawsuit to Block Certification of Alaska Senate Race

A federal judge on Sunday dismissed a Justice Department lawsuit seeking to block certification of Alaska's U.S. Senate race if Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan loses ...

Posted by Corky at 09:34 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/31

Status: user

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Trump's DOJ flew all the way to Alaska to meddle in its election & a judge just tossed their bogus suit right back & GOP candidate Dan Sullivan says he'll accept the results win or lose Trump's DOJ has NO business meddling in state-run elections & NO legitimate reason to try - TN

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-- Norm Eisen (@normeisen.bsky.social) 2:26 PM Â· Nov 1, 2026

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"Peltola's campaign hailed the ruling. "No sham investigation or baseless lawsuit from a weaponized Department of Justice is going to stop Alaskans from electing Mary on Nov. 3 so she can lower costs for Alaska's working families," the campaign said in a statement, alluding to a federal probe disclosed after President Donald Trump said last week that he wanted Peltola prosecuted for the scheme.

Attorneys for the state did not immediately return messages seeking comment."

;;

No Rigging Allowed!

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-01 06:10 PM | Reply

@#1

imo, it still might be a long journey to certification of the results if the Democrat wins.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-01 06:22 PM | Reply

So sorry Alaskan voters. That election has already been decided. Thanks for playing!

CNN's Jake Tapper asked Sen. Sullivan on State of the Union Sunday if he'd refuse to accept the results if he loses.

"No, I'm going to accept the election results," Sullivan said. "And to all the Alaskan voters watching, get out there and vote. Don't let this election be stolen."

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-01 06:34 PM | Reply

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