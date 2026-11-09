'A New Age of Climate Extremes'

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Monday, November 09, 2026
Extreme changes in weather patterns will become the world's normal, the United Nations weather agency says. "A supersized El Nino is colliding with a planet already superheated by manmade climate change. Climate records keep falling. The human costs keep rising," said Antnio Guterres, the UN secretary general. "And those least responsible are suffering first and worst."
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