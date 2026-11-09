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Monday, November 09, 2026

'A New Age of Climate Extremes'

Extreme changes in weather patterns will become the world's normal, the United Nations weather agency says. "A supersized El Nino is colliding with a planet already superheated by manmade climate change. Climate records keep falling. The human costs keep rising," said Antnio Guterres, the UN secretary general. "And those least responsible are suffering first and worst."

Posted by retort at 09:36 AM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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"No hurricanes through September is unprecedented in the modern record, and it's a little surreal to look at the maps every day this month and see the deep tropics basically shut off."[image or embed]

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