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Monday, November 09, 2026

10 Takeaways from Trump's 60 Minutes Interview

Why GOP lost the midterms, what went wrong on immigration and more Days after Republicans faced a series of bruising midterm election losses, President Trump stood by his handling of the economy and the Iran war ...

Posted by Corky at 02:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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Trump's eyes look quite puffy during this 60 Minutes interview

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 7:42 PM Â· Nov 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"I pardoned the J6ers. I don't think any group's been treated more unfairly than them, and to this day, when they see me they cry."

"For getting people out, I get very high marks for getting the bad ones out," Mr. Trump said.

"But I get hurt because we also took people that had good jobs, that created one violation, or breaking of the law, and that was that they came into the country illegally."

"I devote almost no time to my net worth"

The president told 60 Minutes he has confidence in Hegseth, and pushed back against calls from Democrats to impeach the Pentagon chief.

"They want to impeach him. Very unfair," Mr. Trump said. "We had two wars, we won both. We won Venezuela, we won Iran."

"I may or may not get involved. I don't know," he said. "Maybe I'm better off not getting involved. I think it would play a big role if I did, because my endorsement capacity has been very strong." (on endorsing for President)

AND

"Well, I'm a religious person, so in theory, I go to heaven," the president said. "I hope so. I don't want to go to hell." (asked about after he dies)

Douthat asked whether Mr. Trump could forgive his political foes in order to get into heaven.

"The answer is no. I want to be honest, no."

Pressed further, he said the "easy answer" would be to say yes, but he acknowledged:

"I probably cannot do that, no, because I do hate some of my enemies and always will."

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-09 10:43 AM | Reply

I do hate some of my enemies and always will."

#1 | POSTED BY CORKY

Good epitaph for his tombstone.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-09 01:59 PM | Reply

#2

He should opt for fire-proof.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-09 02:23 PM | Reply

Trump claiming midterm cheating. Again.

#4 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-09 02:47 PM | Reply

If he sat for its entirety, he was briefed. His previous behavior is public and well known.

#5 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-09 02:59 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

That day cannot come soon enough.

#6 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-11-09 04:07 PM | Reply

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