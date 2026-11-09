10 Takeaways from Trump's 60 Minutes Interview

"I pardoned the J6ers. I don't think any group's been treated more unfairly than them, and to this day, when they see me they cry."



"For getting people out, I get very high marks for getting the bad ones out," Mr. Trump said.



"But I get hurt because we also took people that had good jobs, that created one violation, or breaking of the law, and that was that they came into the country illegally."



"I devote almost no time to my net worth"



The president told 60 Minutes he has confidence in Hegseth, and pushed back against calls from Democrats to impeach the Pentagon chief.



"They want to impeach him. Very unfair," Mr. Trump said. "We had two wars, we won both. We won Venezuela, we won Iran."



"I may or may not get involved. I don't know," he said. "Maybe I'm better off not getting involved. I think it would play a big role if I did, because my endorsement capacity has been very strong." (on endorsing for President)



AND



"Well, I'm a religious person, so in theory, I go to heaven," the president said. "I hope so. I don't want to go to hell." (asked about after he dies)



Douthat asked whether Mr. Trump could forgive his political foes in order to get into heaven.



"The answer is no. I want to be honest, no."



Pressed further, he said the "easy answer" would be to say yes, but he acknowledged:



"I probably cannot do that, no, because I do hate some of my enemies and always will."