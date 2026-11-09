Midterms Were Bad for Republicans, 2028 Is Going to Be Even Worse

"Newt Gingrich

@newtgingrich



The scale of the Republican defeat is so great that it makes the race for the GOP presidential nomination wide open.



If the administration had won a big victory, Vice President J D Vance would have had an enormous argument to be the inevitable nominee.



Now, with this go-slow strategy blowing up in Iran and his defense of Vivek Ramaswamy's horrible, inhumane ad featuring his opponent's mother attacking her own daughter, a good bit of the luster has come off the bloom.



The number of people who want to draft Secretary of State Marco Rubio is staggering.



In addition, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Ron DeSantis, Pete Hegseth, Glenn Youngkin, and a surprising number of people may decide this is their chance to take advantage of the chaos of the shocking defeat and seek to be the champion who can rescue the party and the country."



x.com



Nutty Newty's sad face.

