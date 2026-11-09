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Monday, November 09, 2026

Midterms Were Bad for Republicans, 2028 Is Going to Be Even Worse

Alex Shephard: The early field of GOP presidential candidates is laughably bad -- and they're going to be dealing with the same problems that killed the party in last week's elections.

Posted by Corky at 09:30 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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Republicans Pull Huge 180 on JD Vance for 2028 After Elections Loss Just a few months ago, the GOP had crowned Vance as Donald Trump's successor. Then the midterms happened.

[image or embed]

-- Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 12:07 PM Â· Nov 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Newt Gingrich
@newtgingrich

The scale of the Republican defeat is so great that it makes the race for the GOP presidential nomination wide open.

If the administration had won a big victory, Vice President J D Vance would have had an enormous argument to be the inevitable nominee.

Now, with this go-slow strategy blowing up in Iran and his defense of Vivek Ramaswamy's horrible, inhumane ad featuring his opponent's mother attacking her own daughter, a good bit of the luster has come off the bloom.

The number of people who want to draft Secretary of State Marco Rubio is staggering.

In addition, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Ron DeSantis, Pete Hegseth, Glenn Youngkin, and a surprising number of people may decide this is their chance to take advantage of the chaos of the shocking defeat and seek to be the champion who can rescue the party and the country."

x.com

Nutty Newty's sad face.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-09 12:33 PM | Reply

Marco Rubio ... Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Ron DeSantis, Pete Hegseth, Glenn Youngkin ...

What a pathetic list of losers.

If that's who the republicans are fielding for presidential nominees in 2028, they've already lost.

Also, isn't Rubio the king of Venezuela. Soon to be king of Cuba.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-09 12:40 PM | Reply

Also, isn't Rubio the king of Venezuela.

Viceroy. Lewzer would never let anyone else be king.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-09 12:44 PM | Reply

"How Democrats Dominated the Midterms in Georgia against Brian Kemp

Cliff Cash Comedy

"8 black women won state wide races in Georgia..."

www.youtube.com

hilarious yt short

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-09 12:57 PM | Reply

My guess is that there is a good possibility that things will look a lot different in a year or so.

The Democrats won a short-term lease on Congress. Their actions going forward will determine whether or not this is just anti-Trump voting, or a longer-term change in how voters select candidates for office.

Stated differently, what do the Democrats plan to do to retain Iowa, Kansas, the Carolinas, Texas, etc?

imo, they need to change the voters' views from anti-Trump to pro-Democrat ...

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-09 02:08 PM | Reply

All the sane Republicans were primaried or otherwise removed from the Republican body politic decades ago.

Maybe if Chris Christie goes on Ozempic he has a shot.

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-09 02:43 PM | Reply

The New Republic (TNR) is a vastly superior magazine to The Atlantic, a "PEP"* rag which demonizes Iran -- subtly and overtly -- and neglects to discuss the plight of the poor Palestinian people, 75,000 of them butchered in Gaza by the American taxpayer-funded Israeli Death Forces (IDF).

While TNR may have presented a slate of eligible "hunks" to take on the GOP in future elections, caveat emptor.

The 2026 legilative midterm elections may be seen as a parallel to the 1976 POTUS election of Jimmy Carter (D-GA): Americans wanted sea change then and now: Peace and a better standard of living. Just one example: US Senator-elect Troy Jackson (D-ME), who pointed out that Israel is commiting genocide in Gaza, affirmed that he will not vote in favor of US military aid to the pariah nation.

Incoming senators and congressmen who will be sworn in on 3 Jan 2027 for the 120th session of Congress know exactly who everybody is.

And a record 100 women will be in Congress starting Jan 2027. They will not be there to feed the dinosaurs, but to expedite their extinction.

Caveat emptor.


*PEP = "Preogressive Except for Palestine"

"FUNNY 2"

#7 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-09 03:19 PM | Reply

@#6 ... All the sane Republicans were primaried or otherwise removed from the Republican body politic decades ago. ...

I'm not yet convinced about the "decades ago" aspect.

But I'll generally agree that since the Tea Party, the GOP seems to have taken on a major turn towards sucking up to the uber-wealthy.


#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-09 09:05 PM | Reply

@#8

And, as I have stated previously, it was the ascent of the Tea Party within the GOP that led to my change on party registration from Republican to Unaffiliated here in CT.

(CT has an Independent Party that seems to align itself with the GOP more often than not. That's why I went to the Unaffiliated designation in my voter registration.)

Of course, that prevents me from voting in any primaries here in CT.

So my opinions don't count in primaries. ...



#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-09 09:09 PM | Reply

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