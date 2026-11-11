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Wednesday, November 11, 2026

U.S. Arenas Won't Host Macklemore's Palestine Benefit Tour

The U.S. musician Macklemore has accused nine major U.S. arenas of refusing to host his Free Palestine benefit tour after they learned that all of the proceeds would support Palestinian causes. "Trying to silence us will only make the message louder," he said on Instagram. "They may own the arenas. But they do not own the people who fill them." The rapper held benefit concerts in Dublin, Paris, and London on October 26, 29 and 30.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 09:30 AM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/11/03

Status: user

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The late George Michael (Wham!) secretly donated millions to various charities, including Palestinian groups. The Canadian version of Chuck Schumer and Jared Moskowitz, MP Anthony Housefather, who represents a wealthy riding in Montreal Quebec, campaigned to boycott Irish rap group Kneecap from Canada because of their opposition to Israel's ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

AIPAC pod people are an invasive species in the US and Canada, just like the alien lookalike humans in The Body Snatchers (Jack Finney, 1955).

Besides censoring free speech, AIPAC pod-people are wary of a full disclosure of the Epstein files because that might further expose Israel and the Mossad's deep penetration of the American body politic.

So, AIPAC Democrats push for a selective disclosure, hoping to damage only Dummkopf Trumpf while minimizing damage to Israel.

Why do you suppose USAG Merrick Garland didn't release the Epstein files from 21 Jan 2021 to 19 Jan 2025?

Charity?

~

"Run, Coriolanus, run! The AIPAC pod-people are right behind us!"

"Oh, these darned heels of mine!"


"FUNNY 2"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-10 02:47 AM | Reply

Why do you suppose USAG Merrick Garland didn't release the Epstein files from 21 Jan 2021 to 19 Jan 2025?

Three reasons I can think of.

One- it would have interfered with the ongoing trials of Epstein and Maxwell.

Two- Epstein had enough blackmail material to bring the entire system down.

Three- Merrick Garland was useless.

#2 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-10 03:18 AM | Reply

All excellent theories.

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his secure federal cell at MCC on 10 Aug 2019 (during the first Trumpf junta).

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced on 28 June 2022 (during the Biden admininistration).

"Useless" Merrick Garland could have released those damnable files from 29 June 2022 to 5 Nov 2024.

Instead, Merrick "the Meek" kept those files from SC Jack Smith (who had no "need-to-know" as he was overseas at the ICC when these two cases broke), as well as the rest of the public (including NYS AG Letitia James and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg).

SC Jack Smith would have had a field day exploring other avenues of approach to prosecute Dummkopf Trumpf, instead of the two narrow tracks given to him by USAG Garland (1) organizing the Jan 6 insurrection; (2) and hoarding classified materials.

And Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's many victims would have been paraded around, providing lurid testimony about POTUS candidate Doofus Trumpf (R) to Congress and in NYS or Florida courtrooms.

That would have made Trumpf's campaign from 29 June 2022 to 5 Nov 2024 to seize power a bit harder.

My theory is that the AIPAC-laden cabinet of Joe Biden wanted the Epstein files -- a veritable Pandora's Box -- unavailable for public scrutiny in order to shield Israel's powerful tentacles in America through their two sayanims: Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

For example, Israeli ex-PM Ehud Barak inadvertent, yet embarrassing, exposure in the Epstein files occurred circa February to May 2025 during Trumpf's second junta, not during Biden's administration.

"FUNNY 2"

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-10 04:42 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

"Musicians Macklemore and Kneecap are not Muslim haters. They are not of the ... Body. Therefore, they must be absorbed. Lawgivers, do your duty. Thus speaks Landru."


"FUNNY 2"

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-10 04:45 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

#2 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-10 03:18 AM | Reply

He was a Mossad asset.

#5 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-11-10 12:11 PM | Reply

#2 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-10 03:18 AM | Reply
He was a Mossad asset.

#5 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-11-10 12:11 PM | Reply

I've heard that theory as well, but I can't prove it.

#6 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-10 12:54 PM | Reply

Seems to me like Macklemore might be milking dead Palestinians a bit too much for his 15 minutes.

#8 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-11-11 09:53 AM | Reply

Does this really have anything to do with where the funds go or just the arenas knowing that Macklemore can't fill them in the US?

#9 | Posted by MBlue at 2026-11-11 10:06 AM | Reply

If Macklemore was raising funds for the victims of war in any other place, it wouldn't be controversial. Tens of thousands of people in Gaza (or more) desperately need aid.

#10 | Posted by rcade at 2026-11-11 10:24 AM | Reply

The Ownership Society needs to be purged.

#11 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-11-11 10:44 AM | Reply

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