U.S. Arenas Won't Host Macklemore's Palestine Benefit Tour

AIPAC pod people are an invasive species in the US and Canada, just like the alien lookalike humans in The Body Snatchers (Jack Finney, 1955).



Besides censoring free speech, AIPAC pod-people are wary of a full disclosure of the Epstein files because that might further expose Israel and the Mossad's deep penetration of the American body politic.



So, AIPAC Democrats push for a selective disclosure, hoping to damage only Dummkopf Trumpf while minimizing damage to Israel.



Why do you suppose USAG Merrick Garland didn't release the Epstein files from 21 Jan 2021 to 19 Jan 2025?



Charity?



~



"Run, Coriolanus, run! The AIPAC pod-people are right behind us!"



"Oh, these darned heels of mine!"

