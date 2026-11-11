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Wednesday, November 11, 2026
The U.S. musician Macklemore has accused nine major U.S. arenas of refusing to host his Free Palestine benefit tour after they learned that all of the proceeds would support Palestinian causes. "Trying to silence us will only make the message louder," he said on Instagram. "They may own the arenas. But they do not own the people who fill them." The rapper held benefit concerts in Dublin, Paris, and London on October 26, 29 and 30.
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The late George Michael (Wham!) secretly donated millions to various charities, including Palestinian groups. The Canadian version of Chuck Schumer and Jared Moskowitz, MP Anthony Housefather, who represents a wealthy riding in Montreal Quebec, campaigned to boycott Irish rap group Kneecap from Canada because of their opposition to Israel's ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.
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