Our New Shadow President Plays Trump Like a Fiddle

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Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Arwa Mahdawi: "Appointing Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff sends one clear message: Trump hasn't learned a thing from the Republicans' midterm wipeout," the group Republicans Against Trump tweeted. "He's not interested in working across the aisle or getting anything done. Keep this up, and Republicans will lose in 2028." Here's hoping.
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