Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Our New Shadow President Plays Trump Like a Fiddle

Arwa Mahdawi: "Appointing Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff sends one clear message: Trump hasn't learned a thing from the Republicans' midterm wipeout," the group Republicans Against Trump tweeted. "He's not interested in working across the aisle or getting anything done. Keep this up, and Republicans will lose in 2028." Here's hoping.

Posted by Corky at 02:32 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Mississippi Elects 1st Black Senator Since Reconstruction (2 comments) ...

Guard Reprimands Hegseth at Tomb of Unknown Soldier (6 comments) ...

Our New Shadow President Plays Trump Like a Fiddle (7 comments) ...

House Republicans Block Hegseth Impeachment Vote (21 comments) ...

'Like Gods Reigning Over Humans' (5 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"While Miller's promotion was shocking, it should not have been a surprise. The 41-year-old has always been one of the most influential people in Trump's orbit.

Indeed a January Bloomberg profile noted: "Some of the president's longtime aides privately call Miller the prime minister'."

"One of the many things that makes Miller so dangerous is that he knows how to play Trump like a fiddle in order to advance his agenda.

There is a reason he has remained by the president's side when the White House has been a revolving door. He's almost as good as sucking up to Trump as he is at terrorizing immigrant children."

"In his first public remarks after being announced as chief of staff, Miller pledged "total devotion" to Trump in a speech dripping with obsequiousness.

"If it wasn't for President Trump the United States of America would not exist right now," Miller declared."

AND

"Miller is going to do a lot of damage in the next two years; there's no doubt about that. But, in the best-case scenario, there is a chance that Miller's eagerness to burn everything down will take the Republican party with it.

"Appointing Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff send one clear message: Trump hasn't learned a thing from the Republicans' midterm wipeout," the group Republicans Against Trump tweeted.

"He's not interested in working across the aisle or getting anything done. Keep this up, and Republicans will lose in 2028."

Here's hoping"
(excerpts)

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-10 02:29 PM | Reply

The judiciary with an newly back online legislative branch, should really tamp down on the crazy.

#2 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-10 06:39 PM | Reply

New?

Nothing new about Stephen Miller running the show.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-10 06:42 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

"While Miller's promotion was shocking, it should not have been a surprise. The 41-year-old has always been one of the most influential people in Trump's orbit."

as a trying to be free thinking septuagenarian... lines like this and the realization of their veracity really
bring up the barf....

#4 | Posted by South_American at 2026-11-10 09:37 PM | Reply

Miller better tread lightly. Trump has a habit of tossing people out if they start acting like they're more important than him.

Trump hasn't outgrown his Terrible Twos yet. He throws his toys across the room and has a tantrum when he doesn't get his way.

#5 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-11 03:35 AM | Reply

This is great news! Trump doubles down after historic midterm defeat. Let's also hope this is a sign that he attempts to run for a third term. The GOP will be more fractured than ever.

#6 | Posted by rstybeach11 at 2026-11-11 03:10 PM | Reply

The White Shadow?

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-11 04:43 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort