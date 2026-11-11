Our New Shadow President Plays Trump Like a Fiddle

"While Miller's promotion was shocking, it should not have been a surprise. The 41-year-old has always been one of the most influential people in Trump's orbit.



Indeed a January Bloomberg profile noted: "Some of the president's longtime aides privately call Miller the prime minister'."



"One of the many things that makes Miller so dangerous is that he knows how to play Trump like a fiddle in order to advance his agenda.



There is a reason he has remained by the president's side when the White House has been a revolving door. He's almost as good as sucking up to Trump as he is at terrorizing immigrant children."



"In his first public remarks after being announced as chief of staff, Miller pledged "total devotion" to Trump in a speech dripping with obsequiousness.



"If it wasn't for President Trump the United States of America would not exist right now," Miller declared."



AND



"Miller is going to do a lot of damage in the next two years; there's no doubt about that. But, in the best-case scenario, there is a chance that Miller's eagerness to burn everything down will take the Republican party with it.



"Appointing Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff send one clear message: Trump hasn't learned a thing from the Republicans' midterm wipeout," the group Republicans Against Trump tweeted.



"He's not interested in working across the aisle or getting anything done. Keep this up, and Republicans will lose in 2028."



Here's hoping"

(excerpts)

