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Thursday, November 12, 2026
The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia confirmed in a statement that there is an active shooter in Washginton's Logan Circle neighborhood. ... Just off of the intersection where police say the shooting took place is an upscale gym, VIDA Fitness, that is popular within the city's gay community.
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A federal law enforcement official says the suspect is barricaded in apartment above the gym on 15th Street.
Authorities say they know who they are dealing with and have identified the suspect.
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