Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, November 12, 2026

Active Shooter in DC

The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia confirmed in a statement that there is an active shooter in Washginton's Logan Circle neighborhood. ... Just off of the intersection where police say the shooting took place is an upscale gym, VIDA Fitness, that is popular within the city's gay community.

Posted by retort at 09:09 AM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Active Shooter in DC (9 comments) ...

Tucker Carlson: No One Asks Who Built the Pyramids (6 comments) ...

Share Your Military Heroes (23 comments) ...

USDA Policy Shift Would Cut Millions of People Off Food Aid Program (58 comments) ...

Hegseth Orders Major Revamp of Military Education (12 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

A federal law enforcement official says the suspect is barricaded in apartment above the gym on 15th Street.

Authorities say they know who they are dealing with and have identified the suspect.

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Where's the National Guard?Z

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-12 09:16 AM | Reply

Where's the National Guard? Without the Z.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-12 09:17 AM | Reply

I Z what you did there.

#3 | Posted by qcp at 2026-11-12 09:18 AM | Reply

"Authorities say they know who they are dealing with and have identified the suspect."

Left wing nut feeling betrayed by the bills passing banning transgendered in sports or Right wing nut out for random LGBT violence or scorned partner looking for very public retribution? None of the above?

#4 | Posted by kwrx25 at 2026-11-12 09:41 AM | Reply

The suspect is being described as a "heavily built white male wearing gray shorts." Sounds like a gym member who had a beef with someone such as an ex.

I've been to Logan Circle and nearby Dupont Circle. Those are cool neighborhoods with great restaurants and bookstores.

#5 | Posted by rcade at 2026-11-12 10:07 AM | Reply

This crime would have been prevented by snipers atop a 300 ' arch.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-12 10:18 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Probably some republicl0wn politico doing a GRNDR meet-up that went south. Most of D.C. Capitol Hill is in the gaybourhood.

#7 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-11-12 10:25 AM | Reply

Unpossible!

There is zero crime in DC.

And in only 12 days your town can be crime free just like DC!

Just ask Trumpy ...

"We've got no crime," Trump claimed. "It took 12 days to solve the problem. And we're going to do that in Chicago, we're going to do that in Portland."

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-12 10:30 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The gym was in the apartment complex where the shooter lived. The shooter shot some people, then barricaded himself in his apartment, took some shots at cops, then shot himself, per Steve Lookner's breakdown of the DC police presser. According to Lookner, he may have had a beef with the HOA.

#9 | Posted by Karabekian at 2026-11-12 10:43 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort