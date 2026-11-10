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Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Hegseth Orders Major Revamp of Military Education

Even as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces impeachment, he is announcing major changes to the military's education system.

Posted by retort at 09:30 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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The phrase "decision-forcing rigor" is more than sufficient grounds for impeachment.

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-- Dan Nexon (@dhnexon.net) 3:33 PM Â· Nov 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Let me guess...hon6oring the oath: "I ___, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support andf4 the United States defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; ...", is 0an anachronisti4c relic from before the Trump 3Presidency. Now it's a little different..."
I ___, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Fascist regime of Donald Trump!" All that Constitution nonsense is not a problem with the New Armed Forces of the United States. We don't need n.3o stin6king Congress to go to war, now we .go when His Exalted Dickt! like we pretend we did in 3Iran!ator, Donald Trump, has a whim or a bruised ego!
And then we WIN*! *Winning as defined by the Dicktator!.

#1 | Posted by danni at 2026-11-10 10:09 AM | Reply

Anything other than figuring out how to win a war.

#2 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-11-10 11:25 AM | Reply

There is no substitute for victory.'
Tell that to Der Dotard and the pudding heads working on the 2026 edition of Peace with Honor, Iran version. Drinky Pete's boss cannot get out of the war he started, and the numerous declarations of victory are belied by continued military action. Hegseth and Trump cannot handle this Iran problem, which is of their making. Imagine if a really big situation was spun up, say Russia fired missiles at Germany, or People's Liberation Army waded ashore on Taiwan. Our former allies would all understand they are on their own, more because of American incompetence than a lack of support by America. The Sooner Hegseth goes, the safer this country will be ...

#3 | Posted by catdog at 2026-11-10 11:26 AM | Reply

They have to go practice? How terrible.

Wargaming is actually the most fun part of the military...

#4 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-11-10 12:20 PM | Reply

Vaporizing little girls is actually the most fun part of the military...

~Roofie Pete~

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-10 12:45 PM | Reply

Tell that to Der Dotard and the pudding heads working on the 2026 edition of Peace with Honor, Iran version.

How will Trumpy and his F-Troop magically turn a disastrous and dishonorable War into a Peace with Honor?

Stay tuned this week while Pete Hegseth pulls a Jihadi AND a commie spy out of his hat while doing pull ups with the troops and then tries to justify his war crimes while not even addressing a single article of impeachment against him on the Pentagon's news presser called Fake The Nation!

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-10 01:26 PM | Reply

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