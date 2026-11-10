Hegseth Orders Major Revamp of Military Education

Tell that to Der Dotard and the pudding heads working on the 2026 edition of Peace with Honor, Iran version.



How will Trumpy and his F-Troop magically turn a disastrous and dishonorable War into a Peace with Honor?



Stay tuned this week while Pete Hegseth pulls a Jihadi AND a commie spy out of his hat while doing pull ups with the troops and then tries to justify his war crimes while not even addressing a single article of impeachment against him on the Pentagon's news presser called Fake The Nation!