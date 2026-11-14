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Saturday, November 14, 2026

Sen Blumenthol Under Investigation for Conducting Inquiry

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said Thursday he received a letter from a U.S. attorney informing him he's being investigated for conducting a congressional inquiry.

Posted by Jpw at 10:33 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Jpw

Joined 2006/08/11
Visited 2026/11/14

Status: user

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-- Adam Kinzinger (@adamkinzinger.substack.com) 9:22 AM Â· Nov 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Orange Adolf and his henchmen are scared.
You have to build more prisons for these bitches to reside in.

#1 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-13 05:56 AM | Reply

There is a slim possibility someone, somewhere deep within this rancid regime read all the way through the Constitution, once. But they don't seem to remember any of it.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-13 07:02 AM | Reply

I am sure Jeff is going to be along any minute to totally explain how this is not what a dictator would do.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-13 08:24 AM | Reply

How dare you investigate any of Trumpy's potential crimes!

Just for that we will investigate your investigators!

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-14 11:41 AM | Reply

"These aren't the lawfare droids you're looking for."
--Obi Wan JeffJ

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-14 12:43 PM | Reply

I am sure Jeff is going to be along any minute to totally explain how this is not what a dictator would do.

#3 | Posted by Nixon

He's always wanted a dictator.

When he dies, I hope that his brain goes to science. There are questions to be answered.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-14 01:34 PM | Reply

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