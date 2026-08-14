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Friday, August 14, 2026

Dearborn Chief tells Public 'stay home' Ahead of Right-Wing Agitator Visit

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin, in a social media video posted Wednesday, Aug. 12, called on city residents not to attend the next Dearborn City Council meeting solely to confront outside provocateurs.

Posted by willowby at 02:30 PM | 18 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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willowby

Joined 2010/01/01
Visited 2026/08/08

Status: user

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Dearborn Chief tells Public 'stay home' Ahead of Right-Wing Agitator Visit (18 comments) ...

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Mackinac voted for Harris and Dearborn voted for Trump.

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-- Andy Craig (@andycraig.bsky.social) 8:41 PM Â· Aug 11, 2026

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More from the cited article ...

... "These groups that are coming here are coming for one reason, and that's to provoke a reaction and generate attention," Shahin said in the video. "If nobody shows up to react, they have nothing.

"The most powerful thing that this community can do is to refuse to give them an audience." ...

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-13 11:00 PM | Reply

@#1

I disagree with Police Chief Shanin's comment.

imo, his suggestion would be the most cowardly thing to do.

The community should attend the City Council meeting and express their views.

Stated differently, if no one besides the ~outside provocateurs~ show up at the City Council meeting, how might the City Council members be able to assess the views of the community they serve?


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-13 11:05 PM | Reply

Even more from the article.

Video posted to social media indicated Lang was approached and struck by several individuals at the gathering as he shouted into a megaphone about "illegal immigrants."

An Iraqi immigrant and two others were charged in connection with reported assaults at the event, with the Iraqi immigrant subsequently arrested and detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The agency cited a violation of the terms for legal admission into the U.S. after a second-degree murder conviction in the death of a woman struck by a van. His case had been pending before the Board of Immigration Appeals.

#3 | Posted by willowby at 2026-08-13 11:08 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The community should attend the City Council meeting and express their views.

LOL City councils don't care about the community ... what an idiotic statement, the only reason they allow the public to talk is to let the people vent.

Then the City Council will do what it wants.

Have you ever been to a city council meeting? I have, it's a complete waste of time. The decision was made before the meeting.

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-13 11:39 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Lang, the fantasy fanatic in the center of this story, proudly holds a Trump Traitor Jan 6 Pardon.
Thanks, Republicans, you made this.
No, too late, train done and gone from that station,

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-14 07:49 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

These your people. WILLOUGHBY?

"We must get this (Muslim) scum out of our country now. Put a bullet in this mf's head now."
"This (Muslim) mayor needs to be killed now ... . Hang him and all his family now. He is not safe on the streets anymore."
"All Muslims must now die in America because of this ------- f_g. No sleep until he is in the dirt along with all his scum family and friends and Muslims."

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-14 08:34 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Where are the outside provocateurs from? Hamtramck?

#7 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-14 11:08 AM | Reply

"Dearbornistan"

Sounds about right.

#8 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-14 11:16 AM | Reply

These your people. WILLOUGHBY?

He's a die hard Islamophobic Trumper.

Conservatives always need a few different groups of people to hate.

The LGBTQ, Blacks, minorities, immigrants, people of other religions ...

Conservative love to hate.

#9 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-14 11:23 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

8. Ever been there?

#10 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-14 11:34 AM | Reply

"Have you ever been to a city council meeting? I have, it's a complete waste of time. The decision was made before the meeting."

#4 | Posted by oneironaut

Another ------- lie from Ballwasher the midget coward.

#11 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-14 11:58 AM | Reply

Posted by willowby

The racist stupidity is strong with this one...

#12 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-08-14 01:17 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Posted by willowby
The racist stupidity is strong with this one...

#12 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-08-14 01:17 PM | Reply | Flag

I use *Killfile* so I don't see Willowby's Islamomisos; however I was recently made aware that this hatemonger smeared NYC First Lady Rama Sawaf Duwaji as "ugly" or somesuch [sic] -- a clear and blatant lie -- rendered only because she is Muslim and therefore Willowby's enemy.

Compare the feline Rama Sawaf Duwaji on the left to the porcine First Lady of Israel on the right.

...

#13 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-14 01:38 PM | Reply

#13

Israelis really hate people who put America first.

#14 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-14 02:31 PM | Reply

#8

LMAO. I detest Trump. He's a pedophile. Same as I detest a "religion" invented by a pedophile.

#15 | Posted by rf4b at 2026-08-14 02:38 PM | Reply

#13

They're both ugly.

#16 | Posted by rf4b at 2026-08-14 02:38 PM | Reply

Ugly?

Rama Duwaji is far from ugly.

But, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

So, you do you.

#17 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-14 02:46 PM | Reply

#13

Israelis really hate people who put America first.

#14 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-14 02:31 PM | Reply | Flag: The Israelis hate fellow Jews too

*** Podcast Puke Ben Shapiro is a Rabbinical Authority on Judaism ***

"Jon Stewart is as Jewish as a ham sandwich. I mean, he's the same thing as Bernie Sanders. He doesn't practice Judaism, he doesn't have any relationship with Judaism, he doesn't care about Judaism, he doesn't care about Israel, he doesn't care about any Jewish principles. He just puts on the Jew hat every so often so that he can claim to speak in the name of the Jews while excusing antisemitism or Islamism. But here he was going after John Fetterman. Meanwhile, fellow born a Jew but not actually a Jew, Bernie Sanders, is out there saying, that you know, you have to ride, you have to ride or die with people who say America deserved 9/11." (6 August 2026)

~snip~

Earlier this year this dibbuk also slimed the popular NYC Jew Brad Lander (D) who will be easily elected to congress on Tuesday 3 Nov 2026.

#18 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-14 02:59 PM | Reply

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