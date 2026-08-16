Woodstock's 57th

My brother passed away a few years ago (age 69[!]), and a couple years before that he gifted my family and me (down to young grandkids) with the following story. I miss my brother because I wonder how many such stories he took to the grave with him. How he missed telling me this one until way too late in a family full of odd stories, I don't understand.



I mentioned Woodstock. My brother was 14 years old that summer, and our cousin A was 18. We were in New York City.



Brother: "You know, DBT2, I asked Dad if I could go to Woodstock with A, and he said, 'I'm not letting you go to Woodstock with that -----.'"



"That -----," of course, being his niece. But it was 1969, and my father was observant, and always had an observation. Presumably if my brother could have hitched a better ride, the 14-year-old thing wasn't too much of a problem.

