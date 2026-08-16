Woodstock's 57th

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Sunday, August 16, 2026
The Woodstock Music and Art Fair, commonly referred to as Woodstock, was a music festival held from August 15 to 18, 1969, on Max Yasgur's dairy farm in Bethel, New York, 60 miles (95 km) southwest of the town of Woodstock. Billed as "an Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace & Music", it attracted an audience of more than 460,000.
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The four-day performer lineup: Richie Havens, Sweetwater, Bert Sommer, Tim Hardin, Ravi Shankar, Elaine, Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez, Quill, Country Joe McDonald, John Sebastian, Keef Hartley Band, Santana, Incredible String Band, Canned Heat, Grateful Dead, Leslie West and Mountain, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, Sly & The Family Stone, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, Joe Cocker, Country Joe & The Fish, Ten Years After, The Band, Johnny Winter, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Sha Na Na, and Jimi Hendrix.
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