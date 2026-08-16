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Sunday, August 16, 2026

Woodstock's 57th

The Woodstock Music and Art Fair, commonly referred to as Woodstock, was a music festival held from August 15 to 18, 1969, on Max Yasgur's dairy farm in Bethel, New York, 60 miles (95 km) southwest of the town of Woodstock. Billed as "an Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace & Music", it attracted an audience of more than 460,000.

Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 07:31 AM | 30 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Doc_Sarvis

Joined 2006/01/26
Visited 2026/08/15

Status: user

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The four-day performer lineup: Richie Havens, Sweetwater, Bert Sommer, Tim Hardin, Ravi Shankar, Elaine, Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez, Quill, Country Joe McDonald, John Sebastian, Keef Hartley Band, Santana, Incredible String Band, Canned Heat, Grateful Dead, Leslie West and Mountain, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, Sly & The Family Stone, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, Joe Cocker, Country Joe & The Fish, Ten Years After, The Band, Johnny Winter, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Sha Na Na, and Jimi Hendrix.

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Set list: www.roohanrealty.com

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-15 04:36 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Santana - Soul Sacrifice 1969 Woodstock live concierto HQ

www.youtube.com

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-15 06:24 PM | Reply

Port-O-San youtu.be

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-15 06:26 PM | Reply

Country Joe & The Fish - VietNam Song - youtu.be

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-15 06:28 PM | Reply

Woodstock, the song, performed live 1970 in London on the BBC by it's author:

www.youtube.com

Woodstock, the song, famously covered by CSNY:

www.youtube.com

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-15 06:32 PM | Reply

Woodstock, the song, performed live 1970 in London on the BBC by it's author:

www.youtube.com

Woodstock, the song, famously covered by CSNY:

www.youtube.com

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-15 06:32 PM | Reply

Hic! Wow, man... don't take the brown acid, you'll double post!

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-15 06:34 PM | Reply

Some Canned Heat.

youtu.be

#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-15 06:38 PM | Reply

Richie Havens - Freedom at Woodstock 1969 (HD)

www.youtube.com

#9 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-15 06:51 PM | Reply

... and 36 years later ...

Jorma Kaukonen - Hesitation Blues, live at Woodstock, circa 2005
www.youtube.com

Jorma Kaukonen of Jefferson Airplane back in the Woodstock day ...

#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 06:54 PM | Reply

Jorma is still alive and kicking (ok, barely) with his ytube channel.

#11 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-15 07:11 PM | Reply

My brother passed away a few years ago (age 69[!]), and a couple years before that he gifted my family and me (down to young grandkids) with the following story. I miss my brother because I wonder how many such stories he took to the grave with him. How he missed telling me this one until way too late in a family full of odd stories, I don't understand.

I mentioned Woodstock. My brother was 14 years old that summer, and our cousin A was 18. We were in New York City.

Brother: "You know, DBT2, I asked Dad if I could go to Woodstock with A, and he said, 'I'm not letting you go to Woodstock with that -----.'"

"That -----," of course, being his niece. But it was 1969, and my father was observant, and always had an observation. Presumably if my brother could have hitched a better ride, the 14-year-old thing wasn't too much of a problem.

#12 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-15 07:28 PM | Reply

I also spent years during the summer in northeastern PA in the early to mid-70s and hitchhiked a couple times past Yasgur's farm. I was about 15 miles away from Bethel, NY, and the folks who had been there in 1969 said they could hear strains of the sounds at night when the wind was blowing right. I don't know if they were lying.

Used to be empty country up there. I'd love to drive by it all again someday. The town I was near had a stated full-time population of 2, and the town is no longer on a map.

#13 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-15 07:31 PM | Reply

Saw Blood, Sweat, and Tears one summer (1974 or 5) at Monticello (NY) Racetrack. Not exactly their heyday, but David Clayton-Thomas could still belt it out, and still looked like he could beat the snot out of any comers.

They were always better before he came anyway. Child Is Father to the Man is a classic if somewhat dated album (1967). Al Kooper et al.

www.youtube.com

Jorma and Jack a few weeks ago. Hot Tuna, "I Know You Rider." Great bass solo at 5 minutes where the cameraperson actually focuses on Jack Casady's hands.

www.youtube.com

#14 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-15 07:39 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Richie Havens - Handsome Johnny "Live"
www.youtube.com

I'll spare you the complete 28 min version.
Woodstock 1969 Canned Heat Woodstock Boogie Full Video in HD!
www.youtube.com

Sly & The Family Stone - Live at Woodstock (full set)
www.youtube.com

P.S.
Jorma's still out working. Has a couple of dates in late Sept.

#15 | Posted by morris at 2026-08-15 07:56 PM | Reply

*** NYC Had a "Black Woodstock" in Central Park ***

I know two people who attended Woodstock. One of them told me many years ago that a few of the "hippies" were not "cool" with People of Color. I didn't get an elaboration as to why.

When you look at the photos from Woodstock, it's an ocean of white people.

FTA:

"At a park in Harlem, nearly 100 miles from the farm field in Bethel that hosted Woodstock, a fascinating series of free concerts took place during consecutive Sunday afternoons in July and August 1969 " including the weekend of the Woodstock festival. Officially dubbed the "Harlem Cultural Festival," the concert series now carries a haunting nickname: "Black Woodstock."

The Harlem concerts, which also included speeches by activists such as the Rev. Jesse Jackson, drew a combined audience that nearly equaled Woodstock's " about 300,000 people. The festival also featured a lineup that was essentially an all-star team of African-American performers: Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, Gladys Knight and the Pips, and the Fifth Dimension. Only one band that played in Harlem " Sly and the Family Stone " also performed in Bethel. Not unexpectedly, photos from the Harlem concerts and those from Woodstock show a divided nation " blacks in Harlem; whites at Woodstock."

Source: The "Black Woodstock"

#16 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-15 07:59 PM | Reply

Grateful Dead Woodstock 8 16 69 Dark Star
www.youtube.com

#17 | Posted by morris at 2026-08-15 08:05 PM | Reply

#16 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS

Questlove produced a documentary< "Summer of Soul" in '21 about that. Great flick. I believe Hulu or Prime have it, currently.

#18 | Posted by morris at 2026-08-15 08:10 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

My recommendation is that you turn this up until your ears bleed.

The Who - Live at Woodstock '69 - All Officially Released Footage
www.youtube.com

#19 | Posted by morris at 2026-08-15 08:23 PM | Reply

Summer 69 just graduated we pondered getting up there but no car no gas no money no time to hitch.... Jimi cemented in history....

btw apologies to anyone still coping with the "16 Tons" earworm from last week's music thread....

#20 | Posted by South_American at 2026-08-15 08:41 PM | Reply

I regret not being born yet to attend this religious event. I would have loved it.

#21 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-15 08:54 PM | Reply

I was taking my Draft physical and listening to Country Joe sing about my friends coming home in a box.

'Nam was a war for the MIC to get rich on Gov Defense Contracts... so, nothing much has changed all the way to Iran now.

#22 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-15 09:09 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

@#21 ... I would have loved it. ...

You might not have been able to attend.

The attendance was so, ummm, energetic that NY actually closed the NY State Thruway, a very major artery.

NY Thruway closed , Bikers not fazed (2009)
www.woodstockstory.com

... We all lived & worked in the White Plains NY area & heard ads for Woodstock onWPLJ fm. It sounded like a cool weekend so we all bought tickets (still have em).

When I got home from work Friday my wife said " We can't go to Woodstock the thruway is shut down!!!! " I thought about it and said BS we'll take the bike.

55 miles later after cutting through all the cars & VW buses getting food & drinks handed to us by all the great folks who lived along the way we arrived & found we didn't need tickets (fences all down), should have brought higher boots for all the mud & by some miracle found all our friends.

We spent the 1st night sleeping in a small cemetery, didn't need to smoke any weed ( just inhale the night air )

Next day the NY State troopers offered to rent my Bike so they could get around I could have used the $50 but turned them down. ...


Yeah, back in the day I had seen similar stories about the NY State Troopers and their good response to the attendees of Woodstock.


#23 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 09:13 PM | Reply

- NY State Troopers

A couple of years after Woodstock, I had a Penn State Hwy Patrol officer in that wide brimmed hat and black leather high-boots stop my 18 wheeler on the side of one of their mountains... one of the first I'd ever seen.

He stopped me for a bad tail light, but he seemed to get a kick out of telling me that they usually found boys from Texas in trucks down the side of of that mountain.

Great sense of humor.

#24 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-15 09:34 PM | Reply

#18 Thanks, Morris.

#25 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-15 10:11 PM | Reply

@#18 ... "Summer of Soul" ...

Summer of Soul
en.wikipedia.org

... Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is a 2021 American independent[3][4] documentary film about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, directed by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson in his directorial debut.[5][6]

It had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival on January 28, 2021, where it won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award in the documentary categories.

It had a limited theatrical release in the U.S. by Searchlight Pictures on June 25, 2021, before expanding and being released for streaming on Hulu the next weekend. ...


#26 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 11:07 PM | Reply

Woodstock (2019)
Three days that defined a generation.
www.pbs.org

... In August 1969, nearly half a million people gathered at a farm in upstate New York to hear music. What happened over the next three days, however, was far more than a concert. It would become a legendary event, one that would define a generation and mark the end of one of the most turbulent decades in modern history.

Occurring just weeks after an American set foot on the moon, the Woodstock music festival took place against a backdrop of a nation in conflict over sexual politics, civil rights and the Vietnam War. A sense of an America in transition -- a handoff of the country between generations with far different values and ideals -- was tangibly present at what promoters billed as "An Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace and Music.

Woodstock turns the lens back at the audience, at the swarming, impromptu city that grew up overnight on a few acres of farmland. What took place in that teeming mass of humanity -- the rain-soaked, starving, tripping, half-a-million strong throng of young people -- was nothing less than a miracle of teamwork, a manifestation of the "peace and love" the festival had touted and a validation of the counter-culture's promise to the world.

Who were these kids? What experiences and stories did they carry with them to Bethel, New York that weekend, and how were they changed by three days in the muck and mire of Yasgur's farm? ...

[italics theirs]


#27 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 11:46 PM | Reply

Some of the audience attending the "Black Woodstock" in NYC:

#28 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-16 01:59 AM | Reply

@#24 ... - NY State Troopers

A couple of years after Woodstock ...

Back in my wild and crazy days of youth I had a run-in with a NY State Trooper.

Long story short, I was cited for doing 87mph on the NYS Thruway where the speed limit was 55mph.

Longer story short, at the time, I was actually slowing down for the toll booths a few miles in front of me.

Conclusion, I faced the Judge paid the fine and accepted the points on my license.

I was so wild and crazy back then ...

#29 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-16 02:36 AM | Reply

I knew a guy back in Appalachia who'd been a performing musician since he was a teenager. A youth wearing a "vintage" Woodstock T-shirt walked by us, listing all the bands on the back, and I asked, "Bill, how many of those bands have you seen?"

Took him a minute.

"All of 'em except for Melanie and [one other]. We opened for Canned Heat once."

Bill was an accomplished guitarist, still taking lessons in his 60s. But he loved nothing better than playing loud.

#30 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-16 07:29 AM | Reply

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