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Saturday, August 08, 2026

ICE Will Not Reveal Body-camera Footage Unless in Agency's 'best interests'

Officers for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be equipped with much-delayed body cameras by the end of next month, it was reported on Friday.

Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 09:32 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Doc_Sarvis

Joined 2006/01/26
Visited 2026/08/08

Status: user

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ICE is moving to equip officers with body cameras in the next two months but the agency's policy gives it broad control over what footage will be made public by specifying any releases must be in its "best interests." www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news ...

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-- NBC News (@nbcnews.com) 10:41 AM Â· Aug 7, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Hiding evidence?

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 11:56 AM | Reply

So the "cameras" also function as mini memory holes? I'd no idea portable incinerator technology had gotten so far advanced. (Or are the cameras simply non-functioning? )

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-07 11:57 AM | Reply

Sure. Make a rule so you can try and control the narrative. But if they want to continue existing they better start following the law cooperating with local authorities to investigate possible crimes and become more transparent about it.

Because..

Accountability is coming.

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-07 12:03 PM | Reply

"ICE Won't Release BodyCam Footage Unless In Its Interest"

How about a New Rule:

Juries should be instructed anytime a cop's camera is SUPPOSED to be on, but IS NOT on, the victim and witnessess' testimony should be treated as truth, and the cop's testimony should be discounted. Not ignoring, but just realizing the cops should have one strike against them already if they're purposely not following protocol.

#4 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-07 12:22 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Whatever happened to the best interests of justice, the law, and the People?

Oh, yeah... Trumpism. Nevermind.

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-07 02:24 PM | Reply

Shoot a Nazi for Jesus

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-07 03:02 PM | Reply

Dox ICE.

#7 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-08-07 06:09 PM | Reply

Sat on a jury in federal case against a Mexican national driving a rental car from the SW to wherever. He was pulled over by a pair of state troopers way out in western KS. (A profoundly meditative part of the state, as in "mile upon meditative mile.") We jurors watched a trooper's dashcam video, which cut out just as the officers were about to open the rental car's trunk. Somehow that blank screen glitch disappeared as the footage then showed some bricks of cocaine in the trunk. It took some persistence, but that jury did eventually hang.

No bodycam footage supporting an ICE claim? Jury nullification. Sorry, ICE claim gets zero benefit of any doubt.

#8 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-08 07:24 AM | Reply

The US is on life support. Someone put a bullet in Uncle Sam's brain, just didn't finish the job yet.

My one time on a jury, I ended up as the foreman. Highly instructive, more about the others on the jury in a small city. Congratulations on that persistence.

#9 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-08 08:02 AM | Reply

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