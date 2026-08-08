ICE Will Not Reveal Body-camera Footage Unless in Agency's 'best interests'

Sat on a jury in federal case against a Mexican national driving a rental car from the SW to wherever. He was pulled over by a pair of state troopers way out in western KS. (A profoundly meditative part of the state, as in "mile upon meditative mile.") We jurors watched a trooper's dashcam video, which cut out just as the officers were about to open the rental car's trunk. Somehow that blank screen glitch disappeared as the footage then showed some bricks of cocaine in the trunk. It took some persistence, but that jury did eventually hang.



No bodycam footage supporting an ICE claim? Jury nullification. Sorry, ICE claim gets zero benefit of any doubt.