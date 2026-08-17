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Monday, August 17, 2026

Popular Aesthetic Treatments Promise 'Rejuvenation'

Looking younger and actually making aging skin biologically younger may not be the same thing.

Posted by lamplighter at 10:33 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/16

Status: user

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-- ScienceAlert : The Best in Science News And Amazing Breakthroug ... (@sciencealert.com.web.brid.gy) 10:06 PM Â· Aug 15, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Researchers reviewed 136 publications on popular aesthetic treatments. They wanted to answer a simple question: Do these treatments just make skin look younger, or do they actually renew aging tissue?

The study, posted on Research Square, has not yet been peer-reviewed.

The publications covered common treatments including fillers, lasers, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), ultrasound, microneedling, and radiofrequency.

Rather than simply asking whether skin looked better after treatment, the researchers looked for evidence that its underlying structure and function had changed too.

They used a 22-point system designed to look beyond increases in collagen and assess whether studies investigated broader changes in the structure, function, and cells of aging skin. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-16 12:22 AM | Reply

You can look old, or you can look weird.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-16 08:27 PM | Reply

You can look old, or you can look weird.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-16 08:27 PM | Reply |
You are so limiting. You can certainly do both! LOL

#3 | Posted by MBlue at 2026-08-17 11:08 AM | Reply

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