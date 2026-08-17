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Monday, August 17, 2026

404 Media's Genius News Story

We placed a tracking device in a shipment of rare books to see which AI company was buying it, and found an Amazon facility where Amazon scans and destroys books.

Posted by retort at 01:18 PM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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SCOOP: 404 Media placed a tracking device in a shipment of rare books to see which AI company was buying it. What did we find? It ended up at an Amazon facility where Amazon scans and destroys books.

Yes. This is literally the logo outside the Amazon warehouse door. Read now:[image or embed]

-- 404 Media (@404media.co) 9:23 AM Â· Aug 17, 2026

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