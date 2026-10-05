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Monday, October 05, 2026

Superpowers Race to Put Nuclear Reactors on the Moon

The United States wants a reactor on the moon by 2030. A Russian-Chinese alliance is working on one for 2036. Some leading scientists say the danger is great.

Posted by retort at 11:27 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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-- Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers.bsky.social) 10:55 AM Â· Oct 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"The United States wants a reactor on the moon by 2030"

The US will be fortunate if it gets the Lincoln reflecting pool fixed by 2030.

#1 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-05 11:39 AM | Reply

These ridiculously early timelines are Elon Musk level silly. Trumpified NASA told us in March that they would be sending landers and rovers to the Moon every month starting in 2027.

I'm pretty sure you have to build these things first? Each would take at least a few years just to build?

#2 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-10-05 12:47 PM | Reply

So they've never seen that old show "Space 1999"? It didn't work out too well for them.

#3 | Posted by Sezu at 2026-10-05 01:03 PM | Reply

The US "wants" a lot of things, but with the dump administration, it won't happen.

#4 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-10-05 01:20 PM | Reply

>danger
?

#5 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-05 03:21 PM | Reply

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