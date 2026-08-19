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Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Out with the Old: Dems Replace Stalwarts with Young Blood

One by one, stalwarts of the Democrats' old guard are falling. Members of Congress who have won elections time and again, collectively spending almost a century in office, are suddenly being ousted by challengers less than half their age.

Posted by LampLighter at 08:33 AM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/18

Status: user

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NEW -- It's primary day in Florida, Alaska, and Wyoming. In Florida, Republican factions collide while centrists and progressives clash across key Democratic races. Meanwhile, Alaska sets the stage for November and a GOP civil war plays out in Wyoming. votehub.com/2026/08/18/a ...

[image or embed]

-- VoteHub (@votehub.com) 11:45 AM Â· Aug 18, 2026

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More from the article ...

... "It's really a sea change in American politics," said Evan Roth Smith, a Democratic pollster.

Some of it appears to be the result of the widening gulf between the generations on a host of policy issues, from economics to the US's relationship with Israel.

But Democrats have also spoken of a collective trauma in the party following Joe Biden's repeated gaffes and the collapse of his campaign in 2024, aged 81. That, and the Republican victories in the 2024 election, have left a mark.

The transformation in the party has taken place over a matter of months, beginning in Texas on May 26, when Julie Johnson, 60, lost to Colin Allred, 43, and Al Green, 78, lost to Christian Menefee, 40 years his junior.

Mr Green is one of the oldest members of Congress " although more than a decade younger than the very oldest.

In March 2025, he was ejected from the House chamber during 80-year-old Donald Trump's joint address for heckling and waving his cane in the air: possibly not the image of youthful vitality that his voters back home had been looking for.
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Then in June, Adriano Espaillat, aged 71, lost his New York primary to 32-year-old Darializa Avila Chevalier, who had been backed by another young, dynamic socialist " Zohran Mamdani, the New York City mayor.

Ms Avila Chevalier backed abolishing ICE and cutting off US military aid for Israel " many of the hallmarks of the younger candidates who surged to prominence this year.

"Israel is probably the biggest dividing line within the Democratic Party right now, and it is one that divides very neatly along age lines," said Seth Masket, a political science professor at the University of Denver.

"Older Democrats tend to be much more sympathetic to Israel, and younger Democrats, particularly those who came of age while [Benjamin] Netanyahu has been a prominent national figure, have a very negative view toward Israel." ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-17 11:06 PM | Reply

If I were Sen Schumer, I'd be very concerned.

To wit ...

Questions about Schumer's future grow as Democratic candidates call for change
thehill.com



#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-17 11:08 PM | Reply

Older democrats are fixated on what Netanyahu used to be, somewhat reasonable, not the blood-soaked maniac he is today.

#3 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-17 11:10 PM | Reply

Here's why younger dems hate Netanyahu:

Palestinian death toll in Gaza tops 73,000, officials say, as Israel strikes despite ceasefire
World Jun 14, 2026 11:46 AM EDT
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) " The Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 73,000, Gaza's Health Ministry said Sunday, despite a fragile ceasefire that has been described as stalled.

Israel says it is targeting Hamas and other militants who pose a threat, and in response to ceasefire violations, including occasional attacks.

Nearly 1,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the ceasefire, according to the health ministry. Five Israeli soldiers have been killed since the truce.

www.pbs.org

#4 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-17 11:16 PM | Reply

Nearly 1,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the ceasefire, according to the health ministry. Five Israeli soldiers have been killed since the truce.

That's a bad ratio even for Israel.

#5 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-17 11:19 PM | Reply

@#5 ... That's a bad ratio even for Israel. ...

yeah.

Then there are the Israeli settlers on the West Bank besieging Palestinians in their homes for days.


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-17 11:37 PM | Reply

@#6

To wit ...

Israeli Settlers' Siege of Palestinian Homes Draws a Sharp US Rebuke
www.usnews.com

... Israeli settlers have besieged three homes in the occupied West Bank, including one owned by a Palestinian American, for several days ...

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-17 11:40 PM | Reply

White House pressuring Netanyahu to condemn Israeli settler siege in West Bank
www.independent.co.uk

... White House officials are pushing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to openly condemn a settler-led siege of a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, according to U.S. and Israeli sources on Friday.

The pressure comes as settlers pitched another tent in the area before military forces intervened to dismantle it.

For nearly a week, settlers have blockaded homes in the village of Qusra. Human rights organizations report that the siege is part of an organized attempt to claim additional territory intended for a future Palestinian state.

The blockade drew rare public criticism from Washington on Thursday, with Mike Huckabee, the U.S. Ambassador to Israel and a prominent proponent of Jewish settlement in the West Bank, labeling the settlers surrounding a Palestinian residence as "Israeli terrorists." ...

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-17 11:42 PM | Reply

'Act of terror': U.S. condemns Israeli settler siege of Palestinian homes in West Bank
www.pbs.org

#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-17 11:43 PM | Reply

So, might the US reduce, or even eliminate its huge $$$ support, for what it now seems to call a terrorist regime?


#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-17 11:45 PM | Reply

Nope. WE LOVE THEM FOR THEIR BELLIGERENCE.

They are the world's biggest Unsinkable aircraft carrier.

"If Israel didn't exist we would have to invent it".

Joe Biden: Zionist,Democrat.

#11 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-18 10:41 AM | Reply

Finally... time for boomers to get the feck out of there... gezus... what a neurotic bunch!

#12 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-08-19 09:11 AM | Reply

Up and coming Democrat leaders are nepo babies from upper middle class doing Communist cosplay.

#13 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-08-19 10:20 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

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