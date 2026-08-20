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Thursday, August 20, 2026

DeSantis says Former Ally Mike Caruso 'in for a world of hurt' if Convicted

In 2023, Mike Caruso (R-FL) voted in favor of the death penalty for convicted pedophiles ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 12:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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FLORIDA: "Mike Caruso, Palm Beach County clerk + staunch ally of Gov. DeSantis, arrested on child sex abuse charges for allegedly molesting his grandson ... could potentially face death penalty under a law he championed as a Republican state legislator ... " www.rawstory.com/mike-caruso- ...

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-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 12:43 AM Â· Aug 19, 2026

Comments

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Link: Just another AIPAC pod-person and revolting pederast

Karma: Mike Caruso (R-FL) could take the "stainless steel ride" for his sexual sacrileges, a penalty he himself voted for as a good-for-nothing dinosaur legislator in Florida.

Charges in a complaint are merely allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-19 01:24 AM | Reply

If anyone thinks this pedo will see jail time at all, let alone be executed for it, is delusional.

One thing is clear... the GOP let's their sexual predators and pedophiles off the hook.

Over and over and over.

Pamnesia threw away her career to protect the pedophiles.

Todd Blanche will do the same.

Ken Paxton if he weren't in Texas would already be toast.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-19 09:30 AM | Reply

Has pedo 47 named his fellow chomo kindergarten czar yet?

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-19 03:41 PM | Reply

White dude gets executed for his crimes in amerikkka? STOP WASTING BANDWIDTH!

#4 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-20 06:59 AM | Reply

Meaning he will get a soft deal, time served and probation with a exceedingly short actual sentence.

DeSanturd loves to talk tough, but at the end of the day will excuse this behavior just like everyone else in the Guardian of Pedos party.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-20 01:27 PM | Reply

Another Republican Politician is discovered to be a pedophile.

At this point I assume all republican politicians are pedophiles.

The GOP is a Group Of Pedophiles.

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-20 01:39 PM | Reply

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