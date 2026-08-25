Secretary of the US Army Dan Driscoll Again Being Pressured to Resign

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Tuesday, August 25, 2026
After a deluge of news stories four months ago about Secretary of the US Army Dan Driscoll resigning, and several saying he was refusing to resign, multiple publications are again reporting Driscoll's eminent departure.
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