Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Secretary of the US Army Dan Driscoll Again Being Pressured to Resign

After a deluge of news stories four months ago about Secretary of the US Army Dan Driscoll resigning, and several saying he was refusing to resign, multiple publications are again reporting Driscoll's eminent departure.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 08:33 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/08/23

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Lawsuit Alleges Mamdani's Plan for Cheaper Food could hurt Other Groce (11 comments) ...

WWII's Worst Civilian Aviation Accident (3 comments) ...

Secretary of the US Army Dan Driscoll Again Being Pressured to Resign (6 comments) ...

UK: Ukrainians Kill First Briton Fighting for Russia (2 comments) ...

US State Dept to Revoke 200,000 Visas from Asylum Seekers (4 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is refusing to resign, despite direct pressure from Pete Hegseth.

[image or embed]

-- Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 5:46 PM Â· Apr 7, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.


Secretary of War Crimes Pete Kegsbreath: Underqualified. Incompetent. Alcoholic. Vainglorious baboon. OPSEC failure. Misogynist. Walking Poison Ivy plant. Racist. Anti-LGBTQ. Career destroyer. Phony Christian. Sycophant. Former second-rate Faux News TV tumor. Blasphemer. Lothario. Witchhunter-General. Blunderer. Profligate money waster. Russophile.

"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-22 01:03 AM | Reply

ICYMI: Dummkopf Trumpf bleated on Truth Social that good-for-nothing shyster Ed Martin was out the door.

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-22 05:07 AM | Reply

He probably refused to deploy an invasion of Greenland.

#3 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-22 05:53 AM | Reply

Could be. The SOUTHCOM CDR abruptly resigned before the Venezuela offensive.

Dan Driscoll could be the first Eli (Yale graduate) to lose a job.

When are Yale graduates ever hungry or unemployed?

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-22 06:27 AM | Reply

Will the new one be manlier and have a stronger chin?

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-24 11:00 AM | Reply

Hey, Driscoll: you cannot have drones taking the place of boots on the ground in an armed conflict!
--Drinky Pete

Umm. Hold on there, Mr. Secretary...
--Umpteen Russian generals

#6 | Posted by catdog at 2026-08-25 09:28 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort