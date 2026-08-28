Judge Presses Former FBI Informant who Keeps Shifting His Story

FTA: "FBI officials have been tight-lipped about the operation, which ran in 2006 and 2007, but have indicated that it was focused on fewer than 25 people suspected of recruiting and training others for terrorist attacks."



Knowing nothing but an entrenched FBI MO ...



FBI recruits dummy.

Dummy does work for hire. Gets in trouble somehow.

Cover stories no longer operating.

FBI changes their story as they go along and in their assurances to him.

Lives devoured, oh well.



Any details in the story that might portray the FBI under any administration as good actors can be ignored.



PSA no. 218

