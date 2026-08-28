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Friday, August 28, 2026

Judge Presses Former FBI Informant who Keeps Shifting His Story

The former FBI operative whose disclosures fueled a lawsuit over mosque surveillance is now walking back key claims.

Posted by LampLighter at 01:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/28

Status: user

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NEW: 2-decade legal saga over undercover FBI op in SoCal mosques returned to federal court there after 2 trips to #SCOTUS. Judge David Carter (Clinton/CACD) & fmr FBI operative Craig Monteilh sparred over shifts in his story that have galled feds & @ACLU www.politico.com/news/2026/08 ...

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-- Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein.bsky.social) 8:22 PM Â· Aug 25, 2026

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More from the article ...

... A former FBI informant at the center of a long-running court battle over a counterterrorism operation that targeted southern California mosques sparred with a judge Tuesday during a hearing called to investigate his explosive claims.

The ex-operative, Craig Monteilh, took the witness stand after U.S. District Judge David Carter demanded Monteilh's presence to affirm an array of allegations he's made in emails claiming wrongdoing by both his FBI handlers and American Civil Liberties Union attorneys who sued over "Operation Flex" a decade and a half ago.

Monteilh's public disclosures about the FBI's undercover activities in mosques caused a furor, generating widespread media attention and prompting the lawsuit accusing the law enforcement agency of illegally recording inside houses of worship and infringing on Muslims' religious practice. However, in recent months, Monteilh has walked back much of the information he provided to the ACLU as it launched its case in 2011. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-26 01:02 AM | Reply

FTA: "FBI officials have been tight-lipped about the operation, which ran in 2006 and 2007, but have indicated that it was focused on fewer than 25 people suspected of recruiting and training others for terrorist attacks."

Knowing nothing but an entrenched FBI MO ...

FBI recruits dummy.
Dummy does work for hire. Gets in trouble somehow.
Cover stories no longer operating.
FBI changes their story as they go along and in their assurances to him.
Lives devoured, oh well.

Any details in the story that might portray the FBI under any administration as good actors can be ignored.

PSA no. 218

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-26 07:12 PM | Reply

2006-2007? Somehow this must be Obama's fault. Somehow. that guy was some sort of evil wizard, even before he was POTUS...

#3 | Posted by catdog at 2026-08-28 02:07 PM | Reply

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