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Friday, August 28, 2026

Dan Sullivan Advances in Alaksa Primary

A candidate with the same name as Alaska's incumbent U.S. senator advanced Tuesday ...

Posted by LampLighter at 11:34 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/28

Status: user

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NBC news projects that Dan Sullivan Jr will advance in the Alaska Senate race. This means there will be two Dans Sullivan on the general election ballot.

[image or embed]

-- Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) 9:51 AM Â· Aug 26, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Dan J. Sullivan, who goes by Dan Sullivan, was among the top four finishers after the Aug. 18 primary and moved on to the November matchup, which is a ranked choice contest. The incumbent, Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, and Democratic former U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola also have advanced.

The challenger Sullivan, a retired teacher from the island community of Petersburg, sued for a spot on the ballot and succeeded after a judge invalidated a decision by a top state elections official who said he had filed his candidacy with an intent to confuse voters. The allegation was driven by claims raised by the senator and his GOP allies. The state Supreme Court ultimately ordered Dan J. Sullivan eligible for the ballot.

While the challenger sought to appear on the ballot as Republican Dan J. Sullivan, the Division of Elections listed him as Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., with no party affiliation. The senator was listed as Dan S. Sullivan, Republican and incumbent.

A call seeking comment from the challenger was not immediately returned Tuesday, and emails to campaign staff for the senator also were not immediately returned. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-26 02:36 AM | Reply

Oh, you can call me Ray - youtu.be

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-26 07:27 AM | Reply

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