US Inflation Remains Elevated, GDP Growth Outlook Brightens

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Wednesday, August 26, 2026
Monthly PCE rises 0.2% in July after 0.1% decline in June. Annual PCE inflation unexpectedly held steady. Fed funds futures imply about 40% chance of September rate hike after data. Second-quarter consumer spending growth is revised up to 3.4% from 3.2%.
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