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Wednesday, August 26, 2026

US Inflation Remains Elevated, GDP Growth Outlook Brightens

Monthly PCE rises 0.2% in July after 0.1% decline in June. Annual PCE inflation unexpectedly held steady. Fed funds futures imply about 40% chance of September rate hike after data. Second-quarter consumer spending growth is revised up to 3.4% from 3.2%.

Posted by lamplighter at 06:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/26

Status: user

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An inflation measure closely watched by the Federal Reserve was unchanged last month in the latest sign that many Americans are still struggling with higher costs.

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-- The Associated Press (@apnews.com) 1:00 PM Â· Aug 26, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Annual U.S. inflation held steady in July well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the 65th straight month, and the unexpected pause in the decline from a recent war-induced peak is likely to intensify the central bank's debate over whether interest rates should be lifted or held steady.

Government data released on Wednesday also showed consumer spending decelerating modestly last month -- and flatlining against inflation -- while personal incomes rose faster than inflation, which could foreshadow an uptick in consumption as the year progresses. ...

Meanwhile, orders of major capital goods rebounded last month, led by transportation equipment orders, and shipments of durable goods outside the defense and aerospace sectors pointed to continued brisk business investment in the artificial intelligence space. Corporate profits rose at the second-fastest pace on record in the second quarter.

The clutch of reports together point to an acceleration in overall economic growth in the third quarter and should keep the Fed's focus squarely on containing inflation, economists said.

"The July consumer spending and core durable goods shipments data point to a strong real GDP (gross domestic product) growth rate in Q3 that looks to be running at least 3%," said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide. That figure would be double the second quarter's unrevised annualized growth rate of 1.5%. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-26 02:21 PM | Reply

None of those numbers are real.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-26 03:25 PM | Reply

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