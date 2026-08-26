US Inflation Remains Elevated, GDP Growth Outlook Brightens

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Government data released on Wednesday also showed consumer spending decelerating modestly last month -- and flatlining against inflation -- while personal incomes rose faster than inflation, which could foreshadow an uptick in consumption as the year progresses. ...



Meanwhile, orders of major capital goods rebounded last month, led by transportation equipment orders, and shipments of durable goods outside the defense and aerospace sectors pointed to continued brisk business investment in the artificial intelligence space. Corporate profits rose at the second-fastest pace on record in the second quarter.



The clutch of reports together point to an acceleration in overall economic growth in the third quarter and should keep the Fed's focus squarely on containing inflation, economists said.



"The July consumer spending and core durable goods shipments data point to a strong real GDP (gross domestic product) growth rate in Q3 that looks to be running at least 3%," said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide. That figure would be double the second quarter's unrevised annualized growth rate of 1.5%. ...