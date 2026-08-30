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Sunday, August 30, 2026

Trump's MAGA Inc. to Host First Public Event in Michigan

Republicans have been eager for the group to start spending its massive war chest ahead of the general election.

Posted by LampLighter at 06:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/30

Status: user

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Follow the money. Three days after being awarded an annual contract of $165 million to run US concentration camps, the GEO Group donated more than $1.4 million to MAGA Inc. (a super PAC run by Trump's allies).

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-- Indivisible (@indivisible.org) 9:00 PM Â· Aug 28, 2026

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More from the article ...

... President Donald Trump's $400-million super PAC is taking its first steps into the general election: hosting a public event in battleground Michigan, headlined by Vice President JD Vance.

Battleground Republicans have been clamoring for Trump's MAGA Inc. to spend in competitive races. The Michigan event is an early indicator of how the massive group might seek to use its funds to help the party keep control of Washington.

Vance will be joined in Sterling, Michigan, on Monday by GOP Senate nominee Mike Rogers, 10th District nominee Mike Bouchard Jr. and gubernatorial nominee John James, along with several other Michigan Republicans, according to an event advisory from MAGA Inc.

The GOP sees Michigan's open seat as its best Senate pickup target this fall as Rogers faces former public health leader and progressive Abdul El-Sayed, who emerged from a grueling primary earlier this month. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 07:19 PM | Reply

Yeah, but headlined by the anti-appealing VP Vance?


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 07:22 PM | Reply

Time for another photo op. Then the tanks roll in.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-27 10:28 PM | Reply

Are the national GOP purse strings still in the hands of Qusay's wife?

Even before that, the GOP had stopped sending money to state races, hadn't they?

Maybe some state houses and senates will tighten or flip.

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-28 08:31 PM | Reply

Make America Graft Again!!

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-30 06:57 PM | Reply

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