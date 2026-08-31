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Monday, August 31, 2026

WY: GOP Gov Concerned About USDOJ Election Monitors

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (R) expressed concern over how election monitors from the US Justice Department observed the state's primaries last week, saying it was "aggressive" and "irregular." "I have asked the attorney general to start looking into, you know, kind of the nature of the visits and all that sort of stuff," he bleated.

Why Red State AIPAC-secure Wyoming?

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 07:32 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/08/23

Status: user

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The Republican governor of Wyoming has asked the state attorney general to "start looking into" the conduct of Trump Justice Department election observers deployed to the state for last week's primary election -- calling the behavior of observers "aggressive" and "irregular."

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-- Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 4:10 PM Â· Aug 28, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.


Republican Governor Mark Gordon ordered the flags lowered for Israeli casualties on 7 Oct 2023. He is certainly a status quo dinosaur and his two Senators and one Congresswoman are firmly on the AIPAC payroll.

So, why did the satanic Trumpf junta send USDOJ election monitors to a safe Red State like Wyoming?

... ... ...

"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-28 01:49 AM | Reply

Rcade, why do you let this annoying f*&^ spew antisemitic garbage on every single thread?

#2 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-28 03:47 AM | Reply

Pretty bad when even Republicans in deep red Wyoming are concerned that Trump is interfering with elections. It's shameful that the US Congress is afraid to stand up to the convicted felon, rapist.

#3 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-08-28 01:18 PM | Reply

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