WY: GOP Gov Concerned About USDOJ Election Monitors

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Monday, August 31, 2026
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (R) expressed concern over how election monitors from the US Justice Department observed the state's primaries last week, saying it was "aggressive" and "irregular." "I have asked the attorney general to start looking into, you know, kind of the nature of the visits and all that sort of stuff," he bleated.
Why Red State AIPAC-secure Wyoming?
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