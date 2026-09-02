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Wednesday, September 02, 2026

Republican Incumbent Faces Allegations Over Embellishing Resume

Congressman Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA-7th CD)-- who in April 2025 blamed migrants for spreading measles in Texas -- has been accused of being a fabulist ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 07:31 AM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/08/23

Status: user

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Rep. Ryan Mackenzie on measles: "Many of these instances that are coming into our country are from illegal immigrants."

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 10:59 AM Â· Apr 11, 2025

Comments

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"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-28 05:43 AM | Reply

Mackenzie's campaign manager claimed Brooks has "all the hallmarks of a common criminal".

Welp, that means if one digs a little deeper they'll find this true of Mackenzie. Republicans can't help but project their own shortcomings onto opponents.

#2 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-28 05:55 AM | Reply

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS

F*&^ off, s*&^bag.

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-28 05:55 AM | Reply

You morons voted for a president who had to exit a Presidential race in 1988 for plagiary and lying about his academic accomplishments... Not to mention his racism.

None of you deserve to ridicule anyone, fkkn raetards.

#4 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-28 10:51 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

1988.

2026.

Big stretch.

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-28 11:00 AM | Reply

Turdfyck is a dismal pathetic loser

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-28 06:16 PM | Reply

1988.
2026.
Big stretch.

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-28 11:00 AM | Reply | Flag

It was acutally 1988 to 2020.

And it shows you raetards still don't give a ------ about integrity. You still voted for the racist, liar, and intellectual property thief.

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-28 06:59 PM | Reply

Turdfyck is a dismal pathetic loser

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-28 06:16 PM | Reply | Flag:

STFU raetard. And tell your mom to quit calling me, I'm done with her.

#8 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-28 06:59 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

And it shows you raetards still don't give a ------ about integrity. You still voted for the racist, liar, and intellectual property thief.

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds

LOL go start your car in a closed garage you worthless piece of s*&^.

#9 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-28 07:03 PM | Reply

None of you deserve to ridicule anyone, fkkn raetards.

#4 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Your POTUS is actively dismantling the United States.

And you cheer it.

You're the ultimate dumbf*&^. STFU and stop speaking as if you have a seat at the table. You don't. Your betters do.

#10 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-28 07:06 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

You still voted for the racist, liar, and intellectual property thief.
#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Fun fact: All those things better then a failed businessman, a failed husband, and a successful rapist.

#11 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-28 07:17 PM | Reply

Two of the three ARE Trump.

Probably THREE out of THREE if you dig deep enough.

#12 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-28 07:35 PM | Reply

10 years from now Republicans will be fabricating their resumes to scrub Trump admin positions.

#13 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-29 08:25 AM | Reply

10 years?

If our Republic survives the next two years, it will be just like it was with W Bush. As soon as he was out of office, suddenly you won't find a supporter anywhere no matter how hard you try.

#14 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-30 03:41 AM | Reply

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