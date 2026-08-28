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Friday, August 28, 2026

Fired Stars and Stripes Journalists Sue Hegseth & Pentagon

They alleged that they were fired both for "speaking up as private citizens in support of the press's freedom to cover military operations," and because of their reporting on rough conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.

Posted by qcp at 10:31 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/08/28

Status: user

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Three journalists from Stars and Stripes, the nation's independent military newspaper, are suing Pete Hegseth and other top officials to prevent their firings -- which they allege came in retaliation for negative news coverage and speaking out about the importance of press freedom.

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-- Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 5:55 PM Â· Aug 27, 2026

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More: Slavin and Korte said the alleged insubordination cited in their termination notices was related to interviews they gave to CBS News for a piece on "CBS Sunday Morning" that aired in July. In the story, Korte said that she worked for Stars and Stripes, "not for the Pentagon, not for any administration, not for any policymaker."

More than a month later, the newspaper published a piece detailing flagging mental health and food and water shortages aboard the Lincoln, which has been deployed for nine months. A day after that story ran, the lawsuit says, the defendants "ordered plaintiff Max Lederer, Stripes' publisher, to present notices of separation to Mr. Slavin and Ms. Korte."

"The notices charged them with insubordination for the statements they made five and one-half weeks earlier on 'CBS Sunday Morning,'" the lawsuit reads.

He did not deliver the notices. Lederer announced his intent to retire at the end of September over "fundamental" differences with the Defense Department, but the Pentagon fired him before he could.

The three fired staffers' complaint says they are "facing imminent retaliation and termination in violation of their First Amendment and statutory rights."

"This action seeks to prevent the blatant violation of the First Amendment rights of these journalists and challenges the U.S. Department of Defense's ("DoD") extraordinary censorship efforts in violation of both the First Amendment and DoD regulations and policies," the lawsuit reads.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-28 09:38 AM | Reply

My daughter is an intern at Stars and Stripes here in Germany. She has done well, and the leadership wants to offer her a job.

As part of the application process, she had to explain how she would glorify the Trump administration's contribution to the military. She asked me what she should say, and I didn't have a clue. And that was before Iran.

If Trump thinks that he can influence the perspectives of service members though propaganda, I think he is wrong. They aren't stupid.

#2 | Posted by madbomber at 2026-08-28 09:47 AM | Reply

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