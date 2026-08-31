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Monday, August 31, 2026

Masked Israeli Settlers Attack NBC News Crew

Masked Israeli settlers attacked and injured a Palestinian woman and members of an NBC News team reporting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Saturday.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 11:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/31

Status: user

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NBC NEWS: "Masked Israeli settlers attacked and injured a Palestinian woman and members of an NBC News team reporting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Saturday." www.nbcnews.com/world/middle ...

[image or embed]

-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2:50 PM Â· Aug 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Is PM Netanyahu's upcoming election prompting his supporters to this extreme behavior?

I have more questions, but I'll just go with that one for now ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-30 12:37 AM | Reply


"FUNNY"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-30 04:15 AM | Reply

"Is PM Netanyahu's upcoming election prompting his supporters to this extreme behavior?"

ZIONISM is prompting this extreme behavior. This has never been about Nuttyyahoo. He is only a singular manifestation of the sickening underlying disease of ethnosupremacist fascism.

The evidence is obvious and it is mounting. Israeli Zionists and their supporters are the number one enemy of future America.

#3 | Posted by Pumpkinhead at 2026-08-30 11:03 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The future is now

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-30 12:48 PM | Reply

Israeli Commander "Not Sorry" for Ordering World Central Kitchen Strike That Killed 7 Aid Workers

truthout.org

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-31 12:09 AM | Reply

"Nochi Mendel, the disgraced Israeli Death Forces (IDF) colonel who was dismissed from his position as the chief of staff of the Nahal infantry brigade, believes that the homicidal strike was justified, even though rights groups said it was a likely war crime that helped build evidence for Israel's inhuman practice of using starvation as a weapon in Gaza.

"I'm the commander, and I'm the one who gave the order to carry out the operation," said Mendel. "I'm not sorry for what I did."

~snip~

This malpariso is probably one of the 33 Israelis indicted for war crimes by the Istanbul Public Prosecutor in Turkiye.

"Nahal" in some parts of Central Asia means "unscrupulous or immoral one," or something close to that effect. This perjorative is not as potent as "harami," meaning a "sinner" or "blasphemer," heard farther south in the Middle East, Pakistan, or India.

The American taxpayer-funded IDF Nahal Infantry Brigade is thus aptly named.

Barring Republican Party, ICE, or AIPAC interference, the next US elections are scheduled for Tuesday 3 Nov 2026, Tuesday 2 Nov 2027 (which will only affect a few Red States), and the whole enchilada on Tuesday 7 Nov 2028.


"FUNNY"

#6 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-31 05:00 AM | Reply

You spelled "Israeli Terrorists" wrong.

#7 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-31 09:45 AM | Reply

You spelled "Israeli Terrorists" wrong.

They were terrorists in the 1920s
They were terrorists in the 1930s
They were terrorists in the 1940s
They were terrorists in the 1950s
They were terrorists in the 1960s
They were terrorists in the 1970s
They were terrorists in the 1980s
They were terrorists in the 1990s
They were terrorists in the 2000s
They were terrorists in the 2010s
And they are terrorists today.

They will always be terrorists. Because their ideology demands that they be terrorists.

In order to remove the terrorists, you need to eliminate the ideology. Unfortunately, as long as humans roam this planet, there will be tendencies toward ethno-supremacist fascism, so you seek to minimize and isolate the ideology.

You don't do that by giving extended standing ovations to their leadership when they visit. To do so simply invites normalization and propagation of the ideology stateside. Thank both the Republicans and Democrats for that.

Always remember that MAGA is simply Zionism (supremacist fascism) in disguise. Zionism and MAGA both seek to "bring back" a fantasy-- an idealized vision of a time and society that once were deemed "great". One looks back 80 years while the other looks back 3000 years. They use their holy books as a superficial prop to manipulate the religious plebes to accept their barely-hidden nihilistic cult leanings.
Both groups are militant, expansionist, well-financed bully states that use terrorism and mass surveillance to control dissent. They are actively focused on promoting chauvinism and eliminating empathy in order to create a permanent second tier of oppressed, second class citizens.

To them, "Amelek" = "Liberals" and vice-versa.

And YOU are AMELEK.

#8 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-08-31 11:17 AM | Reply

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