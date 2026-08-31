"Nochi Mendel, the disgraced Israeli Death Forces (IDF) colonel who was dismissed from his position as the chief of staff of the Nahal infantry brigade, believes that the homicidal strike was justified, even though rights groups said it was a likely war crime that helped build evidence for Israel's inhuman practice of using starvation as a weapon in Gaza.



"I'm the commander, and I'm the one who gave the order to carry out the operation," said Mendel. "I'm not sorry for what I did."



~snip~



This malpariso is probably one of the 33 Israelis indicted for war crimes by the Istanbul Public Prosecutor in Turkiye.



"Nahal" in some parts of Central Asia means "unscrupulous or immoral one," or something close to that effect. This perjorative is not as potent as "harami," meaning a "sinner" or "blasphemer," heard farther south in the Middle East, Pakistan, or India.



The American taxpayer-funded IDF Nahal Infantry Brigade is thus aptly named.



Barring Republican Party, ICE, or AIPAC interference, the next US elections are scheduled for Tuesday 3 Nov 2026, Tuesday 2 Nov 2027 (which will only affect a few Red States), and the whole enchilada on Tuesday 7 Nov 2028.

